Super-G on the Stelvio Odermatt is aiming for a hat-trick in Bormio

SDA

29.12.2024 - 08:23

Marco Odermatt wants to triumph again this year in the super-G in Bormio.
Keystone

After the double victory in the downhill, the Swiss team's program in Bormio includes the super-G on Sunday. Marco Odermatt is aiming for his personal hat-trick on the "Stelvio" slope after his victories in 2022 and 2023.

Keystone-SDA

Meanwhile, the top two finishers in the downhill, Alexis Monney and Franjo von Allmen, will be looking to build on their strong performances. Justin Murisier and Stefan Rogentin are also among the podium contenders from a Swiss perspective.

In the two Super-Gs so far this season, Switzerland and Italy have each celebrated a victory. Marco Odermatt won in Beaver Creek and Mattia Casse in Val Gardena/Gröden. The third race of the season starts at 11.30 am.

