Marco Odermatt leaves everyone behind again this season. KEYSTONE

With the turn of the year, the first part of the ski season is history. Time to take a look at the prize money paid out so far. Alongside Odermatt, other Swiss-Ski athletes have also achieved top placings.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ski cracks have already won a lot of prize money in both the women's and men's events this season.

Marco Odermatt is in first place as usual. The 28-year-old has won prize money totaling 339,000 francs so far.

But Camille Rast is also in a top position. The 25-year-old has collected a total of 117,000 francs. Show more

The Swiss men have already won seven of the 16 World Cup races to date. Marco Odermatt is responsible for five of them. No wonder the 28-year-old is once again at the top of the FIS prize money rankings.

Switzerland also occupies a top position in the women's race thanks to Camille Rast. However, due to the numerous injuries in the Swiss team, it is mainly the other nations that are cashing in here.

Odermatt dominates prize money ranking

With over 364,000 euros (around 339,000 Swiss francs), Odermatt has already collected more than twice as much prize money as his first runner-up Marco Schwarz (160,000 euros) and roughly as much as second, third and fourth place combined.

The second highest-earning Swiss at New Year is Loïc Meillard with 113,000 euros (105,000 Swiss francs), just ahead of Franjo von Allmen with 108,000 euros (101,000 Swiss francs).

Alexis Monney also makes it into the top 20, with the speed specialist currently in 17th place on 36,000 Swiss francs. Not far behind him in 21st place, Luca Aerni has earned just over 29,000 francs.

Shiffrin also behind Odermatt

In the women's camp, Mikaela Shiffrin is clearly in the lead with 5 wins from 15 World Cup races so far. The US American has already won over 300,000 euros in prize money. However, the 30-year-old is almost 60,000 euros short of Odermatt's mark.

Alice Robinson (210,000 euros) and Julia Scheib (189,000 euros) have also already made considerable gains this season. Unsurprisingly, Camille Rast has cashed in the most among the Swiss women. In the overall ranking, the 26-year-old is in 4th place with 126,000 euros (117,000 Swiss francs).

She is followed by Wendy Holdener in 14th place (42,000 Swiss francs). Despite her serious injury, Lara Gut-Behrami is still the third-best Swiss woman in the prize money rankings and is in 33rd place with just under 13,000 francs.

You might also be interested in this