Rivals on the slopes, but good colleagues off them: Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Loïc Meillard comes close to beating Adelboden series winner Marco Odermatt this year, but in the end the man from Nidwalden gets the upper hand - and even has a guilty conscience about it.

Jan Arnet

After his victory, Odermatt speaks of "fewer emotions" because he would have liked his team-mate to win.

But Meillard can also live very well with 2nd place: "You want the best to win and that's why Marco deserved it today." Show more

For the fourth time, Marco Odermatt stands at the top of the podium in the giant slalom on the Chuenisbergli. This time, however, it is much closer than last year, when the overall World Cup winner took more than a second off the competition. After a faulty first run, the man from Nidwalden "only" went into the decision in third place, but then once again showed all his skills.

Loïc Meillard, the leader after the first run, also remained penalty-free in the second run, attacked and was fast - but still ended up with a red light. The Frenchman is 20 hundredths short of his first ever victory in the giant slalom.

Instead, Odermatt triumphs once again - for the 26th time in his showpiece discipline. Accordingly, the 27-year-old is not quite as emotional as he was when he first won. "There were a little less emotions today," admits Odermatt in an interview with SRF.

He would also have liked his team-mate to win. "Loïc doesn't always have it easy, he rides so well, has been on the podium so often, he definitely wanted this victory today. I had already resigned myself to second place, but thanks to the good finish slope it was enough," says Odermatt, remaining modest.

Does the World Cup dominator have a guilty conscience? "Yes, really, almost a little," smiles Odermatt. "That's why the emotions are a little different today, but it's still wonderful."

Meillard: "That's the sport"

What about the state of mind of the beaten man? "I'm already upset, it was only two tenths," smiles Meillard. Nevertheless, he is satisfied with 2nd place. "If you look at where I've come from - in the giant this winter and after dropping out of the slalom yesterday - I've done my job. That's the way it is in sport, I can still be satisfied."

Odermatt definitely doesn't need to have a guilty conscience, says Meillard and confirms how strong the cohesion is in the successful Swiss ski team: "Even if he's a rival, you only wish him the best. You want the best to win and that's why Marco deserved it today."

The Swiss once again delivered on Sunday - and that doesn't just apply to Odermatt and Meillard. Thomas Tumler also made a statement with his 4th place, while Luca Aerni finished in an excellent 7th place.

