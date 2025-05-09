Odermatt and Rast are snow sportsmen of the year - Gallery Camille Rast poses with the award at the Swiss-Ski Night in Zurich. Image: Keystone Award winner Marco Odermatt is interviewed by Rainer Salzgeber. Image: Keystone Niels Hintermann, who beat cancer, is also honored with an award. Image: Keystone Odermatt and Rast are snow sportsmen of the year - Gallery Camille Rast poses with the award at the Swiss-Ski Night in Zurich. Image: Keystone Award winner Marco Odermatt is interviewed by Rainer Salzgeber. Image: Keystone Niels Hintermann, who beat cancer, is also honored with an award. Image: Keystone

Camille Rast and Marco Odermatt have been voted Swiss Snow Sportswoman and Swiss Snow Sportsman of the Year by a jury of experts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rast won her first World Cup races last winter with the slaloms in Killington and Flachau. The 25-year-old from Valais was also crowned Slalom World Champion in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in mid-February.

Odermatt won the overall World Cup for the fourth time in a row and three other small crystal globes (downhill, super-G, giant slalom). At the World Championships in Saalbach, the 27-year-old from Nidwalden secured the gold medal in the super-G.

At the third Swiss Ski Gala in Zurich-Oerlikon, Niels Hintermann - like Rast and Odermatt an alpine racer - also received the "Outstanding Achievement Award". The 30-year-old from Zurich missed the 2024/25 season due to lymphoma.