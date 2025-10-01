Three and a half weeks before the start of the season in Sölden, the Swiss Ski media day takes place. The stars around Lara Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt answer the journalists' questions.
Odermatt: "As an all-rounder, I've reached my zenith"
The Olympics is a big goal for Odermatt, but is not yet on his mind. In addition, the man from Nidwalden still has one big dream: to win the legendary downhill race in Kitzbühel. "It's still the big goal, but it has half a tick because I'm the Kitzbühel winner (in the super-G)."
The anticipation for the start of the season is great. But: "You know that there is still a lot of work to do. You don't feel ready for the season yet, you still need a few days of training. The anticipation really kicks in when you feel ready."
What does Odermatt say about safety? "That's a big issue for us. As soon as you get on your skis, there's a risk involved. But that's the case for every tourist on every open slope. You're not always in the same position. The training conditions aren't always the same either. But when something bad like this happens, it drives thoughts and discussions like this forward."
Unsurprisingly, Odermatt is aiming to win the overall World Cup again in the upcoming season. But he also makes it clear: "I'd rather ski one or two years longer with a reduced program instead of exhausting myself to the last percent of my desire and energy just to win the overall World Cup once again."
Does Odermatt focus on the speed disciplines? "As an all-rounder, I've reached my peak. I also felt that a bit last season. I got stronger in the downhill in many passages, in gliding. Because this feeling is better, I've lost something in the giant slalom. As an all-rounder, I can't get any better. In the future, I will tend to focus more on speed. There is certainly more potential in the downhill. That's the fine line you have to walk as an all-rounder."
Retirement at the end of the season: no going back for Gut-Behrami
This is definitely the last season that Lara Gut-Behrami will tackle. "It doesn't always have to be a back and forth. I never thought my career would be so long. And once you've decided something, it's nice to have more room for something else," the Ticino native makes clear. "I never thought it would be possible to make a living from skiing and achieve so much. It's great that something like this has happened. It's a gift - and I'll experience a lot more after this."
Does Gut-Behrami feel more relaxed ahead of her last season? "I still have 30 races left, that's a lot. It's going to be a long season. It needs focus and there will be pressure. Not every day will go as well as I would like," says the 34-year-old. "Maybe I'll feel a bit more joy. I've achieved much more than I ever thought I would. Now I have the feeling when I'm on my skis that I've earned it."
Gut-Behrami thanks those closest to her: "In the end, it's an honor and happiness for me, a family story turned into a 20-year career. It wasn't always easy for my family. They had to go through a lot, but were allowed to experience incredible things. I try to value my career. It's also a thank you to my family. They gave me the opportunity to do sport right from the start."
Full program
No fewer than 16 riders will be available to answer journalists' questions on Wednesday. Luca Aerni will start at 8 a.m., Niels Hintermann is expected to be the last athlete at 4.20 p.m. Lara Gut-Behrami (from 9.35 am) and Marco Odermatt (from 1.10 pm) are also part of the packed program.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Swiss Ski media day. How are Lara Gut-Behrami, Marco Odermatt and Co. feeling three and a half weeks before the season opener in Sölden? Our ski stars provide information - you can follow them live here.