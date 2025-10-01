Odermatt: "As an all-rounder, I've reached my zenith"

The Olympics is a big goal for Odermatt, but is not yet on his mind. In addition, the man from Nidwalden still has one big dream: to win the legendary downhill race in Kitzbühel. "It's still the big goal, but it has half a tick because I'm the Kitzbühel winner (in the super-G)."

The anticipation for the start of the season is great. But: "You know that there is still a lot of work to do. You don't feel ready for the season yet, you still need a few days of training. The anticipation really kicks in when you feel ready."

What does Odermatt say about safety? "That's a big issue for us. As soon as you get on your skis, there's a risk involved. But that's the case for every tourist on every open slope. You're not always in the same position. The training conditions aren't always the same either. But when something bad like this happens, it drives thoughts and discussions like this forward."

Unsurprisingly, Odermatt is aiming to win the overall World Cup again in the upcoming season. But he also makes it clear: "I'd rather ski one or two years longer with a reduced program instead of exhausting myself to the last percent of my desire and energy just to win the overall World Cup once again."

Does Odermatt focus on the speed disciplines? "As an all-rounder, I've reached my peak. I also felt that a bit last season. I got stronger in the downhill in many passages, in gliding. Because this feeling is better, I've lost something in the giant slalom. As an all-rounder, I can't get any better. In the future, I will tend to focus more on speed. There is certainly more potential in the downhill. That's the fine line you have to walk as an all-rounder."