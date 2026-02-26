Despite winning three medals, the focus at the Olympic Games was on others - namely Franjo von Allmen (left). In the World Cup, however, Marco Odermatt is still the measure of all things Keystone

After the Olympics is before the final spurt in the World Cup. The Keystone-SDA news agency presents the rest of the program, ranks the still open shot decisions and looks at the national rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland's alpine skiers secured nine medals at the Olympic Games. They were by far the most successful athletes of the 175-strong delegation in Milan-Cortina. But the Olympic heroes don't have time to take a deep breath. It's a seamless transition to the World Cup.

Which races are still to come

The men still have three downhill and three super-G races as well as two giant slaloms and two slaloms on the program. The season finale kicks off next weekend in Garmisch, where two speed races are planned. The technicians will make a stop in Kranjska Gora (March 7/8), the speed cracks in Courchevel (March 14/15), before everyone heads to the Lillehammer region for the season finale (March 21-25). The last speed races will take place in Kvitfjell, while the technical disciplines will be held in Hafjell.

The women have two more races on the program than the men. This is because the canceled races in Zauchensee (super-G) and Crans-Montana (downhill) will be made up for. This means that there will be a three-race event for the speed skiers on each of the next two weekends. A downhill and two super-Gs will be held in Soldeu, while two downhill races and a super-G are on the program in Val di Fassa. In mid-March (14/15), the technicians will once again be in demand in Are before the women also travel to Norway for the season finale.

Where the globes are (almost) distributed

One of the ten crystal globes has already been awarded. In the women's slalom, the battle for the discipline victory has long been decided. Mikaela Shiffrin was already crowned "slalom queen" at the end of January after she finished on top for the seventh time in the eighth race in Spindleruv Mlyn.

As expected and as in recent years, victory in the men's overall World Cup goes to Marco Odermatt. With a 587-point lead over Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the big crystal globe is only theoretically still up for grabs with ten races to go. The earliest the man from Nidwalden could clinch his fifth overall World Cup victory in a row would be at the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.

In the speed disciplines, too, the signs are pointing to Odermatt winning the bullet. With three races remaining in each discipline, he has a 115-point lead over Olympic and World Champion Franjo von Allmen in the downhill and a 158-point lead over Vincent Kriechmayr in the super-G. If Odermatt performs as consistently as he has so far (never worse than 5th place), he will be named the best downhill skier of the season for the third time and the most consistent super-G skier of the winter for the fourth time.

Where everything is open

In the women's speed disciplines, everything is still wide open with four races still to go in each. Lindsey Vonn leads the downhill with a 146-point lead over Germany's Emma Aicher. However, Vonn will not be competing in any more races this season after her crash in the Olympic downhill. It is quite possible that she will be overtaken by the young Aicher or her compatriot Kira Weidle-Winkelmann (168 points behind). The Italians Laura Pirovano (193), Nicol Delago and Sofia Goggia (220 each) also still have a chance of winning the globe.

In the super-G, Goggia is 60 points ahead of Alice Robinson from New Zealand and 90 points ahead of Lindsey Vonn. Romane Miradoli from France is 99 points behind Goggia. Malorie Blanc, the sensational winner of Crans-Montana, could also get involved in the bullet fight, 127 points behind.

Where the battle is coming to a head

In the giant slalom, Odermatt's lead of 103 points over Pinheiro Braathen is large. However, a slip-up in one of the two remaining races in the form of an elimination could make the battle for the globe even more exciting. However, if everything goes normally, Odermatt will also take this globe - for the fifth time.

Austria's Julia Scheib is 89 points ahead of Camille Rast in the women's giant slalom with two races to go. The Swiss athlete must continue to ski as consistently as she has so far and hope that her rival slips up. Otherwise the 27-year-old Styrian will be out of reach.

The same applies to Rast in the overall World Cup. Shiffrin has a 170-point lead over the Valais skier with twelve races to go. As both are technicians, the battle for the big crystal globe will be decided in the remaining two giant slaloms and two slaloms. And who knows, maybe all-rounder Emma Aicher will turn the duel into a three-way battle. Although she is 449 points behind Shiffrin, she can make up a lot of ground in the upcoming three events.

Where a Hitchcock final awaits

While Mikaela Shiffrin dominates the women's slalom, it is impossible to predict who will take the trophy for the best pole artist at the end of the season. In no other discipline is the density of top athletes as high as in slalom. In the nine races so far this season, there have been seven different winners - Loïc Meillard, who was crowned Olympic champion in Bormio, is not one of them.

With two races to go, eight racers still have a theoretical chance of winning the discipline. Atle Lie McGrath has the best chance. For the Norwegian, winning the small globe after being the half-time leader at the Olympics would be balm for the soul. However, his lead over Pinheiro Braathen is only one point. France's Clément Noël (17 points behind) and Norway's Timon Haugan (53) also have legitimate hopes of winning the discipline.

Who will secure the Nations Cup

There is a good chance that Switzerland will win the Nations' Cup for the fourth time in a row and for the sixth time in the last seven years - despite the absence of points supplier Lara Gut-Behrami. Having been left behind by eternal rival Austria at the start of the season, Switzerland is now 629 points ahead of its eastern neighbor.

The last time Swiss-Ski lost out to the ÖSV was in the 2021/22 season, when they scored 257 points less. However, Switzerland is far from a record series: Austria dominated the Nations' Cup between 1990 and 2019, winning 30 times (!) in a row.