Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt strike again in Val Gardena/Gröden and ensure a Swiss double victory in the downhill, just like on Thursday. What the two high-flyers had to say after the race.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss speed cracks Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt ensure the next Swiss downhill triumph in Val Gardena/Gröden! As on Thursday, the two raced to a double victory - only this time von Allmen had his nose in front.

"It's fun when you hit the waves well," says the big winner in an interview after the race.

Marco Odermatt narrowly misses out on his 51st World Cup victory, as he did on Friday, but knows exactly where he loses the crucial time: "The entrance to the Ciaslat was certainly not what I wanted." Show more

As in the first, shortened downhill on Thursday, there is no getting past the Swiss duo Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt in Val Gardena/Gröden. The only difference compared to the race two days ago: this time, von Allmen is ahead, relegating his team-mate to second place.

"I feel comfortable on this track. It's fun when you hit the waves well," says Von Allmen in the SRF interview after his first victory in Val Gardena/Gröden and admits: "I still have to realize it. Now I'm here and enjoying it - I'll see how I classify it on the way home."

After the crash in the super-G on Friday, the 24-year-old also showed an adventurous run on Saturday, even if that wasn't part of the plan. "The crash in the super-G was unnecessary. That's not good in the long run," says Von Allmen. "That's why I told myself that I wanted to ski solidly and have fun. Don't overdo it - then it will work out."

No sooner said than done. With one exception: on the second wall, the downhill world champion can only prevent another fall with luck and skill - and thus earns himself a short Christmas break: "We don't have much time. But longer than the giant group. So I'll certainly sit down with my loved ones and have a beer."

Odermatt: "Franjo and I were in a league of our own today"

As on Thursday, Marco Odermatt just missed out on his 51st World Cup victory. This time, the man from Nidwalden was 30 hundredths off the best time. He knows exactly where he falls short compared to his compatriot. "I had the Saslong under control 90 percent of the time. But the section that I often have very well under control, I didn't hit perfectly today. The entrance to the Ciaslat was certainly not what I wanted," explains Odermatt.

Nevertheless, he tried not to lose too much speed. "Many others might start to brake at some point. I still try to stay on the move. That's why I'm very satisfied," says the 28-year-old, who, unlike on Friday, never starts to shake in the finish area. The reason for this is simple: "Franjo and I were in a league of our own today. We were very fast at the top and were able to pull it off."

