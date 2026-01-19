For the second time in a row, Atle Lie McGrath is unbeatable in the slalom in Wengen. After his triumph on Sunday, the Norwegian also sends a message to Marco Odermatt, whose reply is not long in coming.

Luca Betschart

In the finish area, he announces with a twinkle in his eye that he wants to challenge Odermatt and take "his house" from the serial winner.

Atle Lie McGrath obviously feels very much at home in the Bernese Oberland. After standing on the slalom podium in Adelboden, he goes one better in Wengen and takes his second consecutive victory in the slalom classic after 2025. McGrath relegates childhood friend Pinheiro Brathen and compatriot Kristoffersen to the places of honor.

"The course here is so difficult, the pressure is high, the crowd is magical, but you really have to be focused," says the Norwegian in the mixed zone after the race and emphasizes: "The Swiss crowd is really good. They are some of the best fans in Wengen and Adelboden."

McGrath also has big plans for the Bernese Oberland in the coming years. The 25-year-old makes this clear with a message to Marco Odermatt after successfully defending his title in Wengen. "What's up, Marco? I'm trying to make this my home too," McGrath addressed the serial winner.

A room in Odermatt's house

Odermatt has won five giant slalom races in a row in Adelboden and has won all of the last four downhill races at the Lauberhorn. "Marco has four wins, I have two, so I need two more. It's difficult to compete with Marco, but I might be able to have a room in his house," McGrath later explains in front of the blue Sport microphone.

Odermatt's answer is not long in coming. "There's always a free room for you on a slalom Sunday. Congratulations!", the man from Nidwalden writes on Instagram with a wink. And he emphasizes: "Four wins in a row in the legendary Lauberhorn downhill. New record. Holy cow, that's crazy."

And McGrath? He is grateful that Odermatt is not also attacking in the slalom, at least for the time being: "Thank you for giving me some space, my friend."

