  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ski stars exchange blows Odermatt counters McGrath: "There's always a free room for you on slalom Sunday"

Luca Betschart

19.1.2026

For the second time in a row, Atle Lie McGrath is unbeatable in the slalom in Wengen. After his triumph on Sunday, the Norwegian also sends a message to Marco Odermatt, whose reply is not long in coming.

19.01.2026, 13:00

19.01.2026, 13:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Atle Lie McGrath achieves the Wengen double and is crowned winner of the slalom classic for the second time in a row after 2025.
  • In the finish area, he announces with a twinkle in his eye that he wants to challenge Odermatt and take "his house" from the serial winner.
  • Odermatt countered the Norwegian with a post on social media.
Show more

Atle Lie McGrath obviously feels very much at home in the Bernese Oberland. After standing on the slalom podium in Adelboden, he goes one better in Wengen and takes his second consecutive victory in the slalom classic after 2025. McGrath relegates childhood friend Pinheiro Brathen and compatriot Kristoffersen to the places of honor.

"The course here is so difficult, the pressure is high, the crowd is magical, but you really have to be focused," says the Norwegian in the mixed zone after the race and emphasizes: "The Swiss crowd is really good. They are some of the best fans in Wengen and Adelboden."

Norwegian sings

Norwegian sings "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz"McGrath praises Wengen fans: "The Swiss crowd is magical"

McGrath also has big plans for the Bernese Oberland in the coming years. The 25-year-old makes this clear with a message to Marco Odermatt after successfully defending his title in Wengen. "What's up, Marco? I'm trying to make this my home too," McGrath addressed the serial winner.

A room in Odermatt's house

Odermatt has won five giant slalom races in a row in Adelboden and has won all of the last four downhill races at the Lauberhorn. "Marco has four wins, I have two, so I need two more. It's difficult to compete with Marco, but I might be able to have a room in his house," McGrath later explains in front of the blue Sport microphone.

Record winner in Adelboden.

Record winner in Adelboden"This is my house!" - Odermatt's finish and cry of joy in the video

Odermatt's answer is not long in coming. "There's always a free room for you on a slalom Sunday. Congratulations!", the man from Nidwalden writes on Instagram with a wink. And he emphasizes: "Four wins in a row in the legendary Lauberhorn downhill. New record. Holy cow, that's crazy."

And McGrath? He is grateful that Odermatt is not also attacking in the slalom, at least for the time being: "Thank you for giving me some space, my friend."

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

European Cup. Strong Swiss downhill skiers in Pass Thurn

European CupStrong Swiss downhill skiers in Pass Thurn

100th podium place despite the flu. Kristoffersen:

100th podium place despite the fluKristoffersen: "I'm ill and haven't moved my body for a week"

Light and shade among the slalom cracks. Iten:

Light and shade among the slalom cracksIten: "It's madness" - Meillard: "That was really bad"

Comeback after serious injury. Brignone wants to return to the World Cup in Kronplatz

Comeback after serious injuryBrignone wants to return to the World Cup in Kronplatz

McGrath wins Wengen slalom. Meillard narrowly misses out on the podium - Iten sensational sixth

McGrath wins Wengen slalomMeillard narrowly misses out on the podium - Iten sensational sixth