With the turn of the year, the first part of the ski season is history. Time to take a look at the prize money paid out so far. In addition to Odermatt, other Swiss-Ski athletes have also achieved top rankings.

As usual, Marco Odermatt is trotting along in first place. So far, he has won prize money amounting to 236,000 francs.

But Camille Rast is also in a top position. The 25-year-old has collected a total of over 100,000 francs. Show more

8 of the 26 World Cup races so far this season have ended with a Swiss victory. No wonder the Swiss Ski Team also occupies the top places in the prize money rankings.

At the turn of the year, four Swiss women make it into the top 20 in the women's category, and six in the men's category. Unsurprisingly, ski dominator Marco Odermatt is enthroned at the top.

Odermatt is the lone leader

For his victories in Beaver Creek (super-G), Val d'Isère (giant slalom), Val Gardena/Gröden (downhill) and Alta Badia (giant slalom), the 26-year-old collected 47,000 Swiss francs each. He also received 22,000 francs for second place in the downhill in Beaver Creek, 12,000 francs for third place in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden and 7,000 francs each for the two fifth places in the speed disciplines in Bormio.

In total, Odermatt scooped prize money amounting to 236,000 francs. That's almost twice as much as second-placed Henrik Kristoffersen (123,500 francs) and more than three times as much as Atle Lie McGrath in fourth place (76,150 francs).

The next Swiss skier follows in 8th place with Alexis Monney, the winner of the downhill in Bormio, who has collected 63,225 francs so far. Then it's back to back, with Loic Meillard in 10th place (60,675 francs), Justin Murisier in 11th place (59,433 francs), Franjo von Allmen in 12th place (51,850 francs) and Thomas Tumler in 14th place (49,625 francs).

Camille Rast is the highest-earning Swiss woman

Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic leads the women's prize money rankings. She has collected the most so far with 138,800 francs. She is closely followed by Sweden's Sara Hector with 137,825 francs. Federica Brignone completes the podium with total prize money of 111,500 francs.

Then comes Camille Rast, the first Swiss rider. The 25-year-old finished in the money in nine different races. Her victory in the slalom in Killington at the beginning of December earned her the most (47,000 francs). In total, Rast currently stands at 103,150 francs.

Three other Swiss-Ski athletes are represented in the top 20: Lara Gut-Behrami (67,250 francs, 8th place), Wendy Holdener (60,875 francs, 9th place) and Melanie Meillard (27,000 francs, 16th place).

Michelle Gisin falls slightly to 24th place with 14,850 francs, but the 31-year-old has plenty of races left in the new year to kick-start her still somewhat mixed ski season.

The gilded Streif

With the upcoming classics in Adelboden, Wengen and Kitzbühel, as well as the World Championships in Saalbach, the ski world is slowly but surely approaching the highlights of the winter. This is also when the biggest prize money is paid out.

These can vary depending on the venue. Victory on the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel is particularly prestigious, with last year's winner scooping a whopping 105,000 Swiss francs.

The FIS is transparent and publishes the corresponding rankings for each event.

