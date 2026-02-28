Marco Odermatt celebrates his 54th World Cup victory. KEYSTONE

The Swiss downhill skiers continue to dominate the World Cup at will. In Garmisch there are three of them on the podium. Marco Odermatt celebrates his 54th World Cup victory ahead of Alexis Monney and Stefan Rogentin.

Marco Odermatt recently missed out on the downhill podium twice in a row, having previously stood on it eight times. In Crans-Montana, he missed out on third place by nine hundredths in the last race before the Olympic Games, while in Bormio he was two tenths away from an Olympic medal.

Now, after the big highlight of the season, Odermatt has the hundredths on his side again. While others couldn't quite muster up the excitement in the spring-like conditions in Garmisch, the man from Nidwalden showed all his skills. He was in a neck-and-neck race with team-mate Alexis Monney. The man from Fribourg was ahead up to the halfway point of the race, but in the last two sections he lost half a second to Odermatt, who was just four hundredths of a second ahead at the finish.

Only Stenmark and Hirscher ahead of him

Odermatt described the victory to SRF as "revenge for the last two downhill races", in which he came fourth in both cases. The 2023 World Champion praised the slope, which "held up really well" despite the high temperatures. "Cool, we were able to ski a downhill in Garmisch again."

The 28-year-old triumphed for the first time in the supreme discipline on the often underestimated but challenging Kandahar piste. With his 54th World Cup victory, Odermatt drew level with Hermann Maier and climbed to third place in the all-time leaderboard. Only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Marcel Hirscher (67) have more victories to their name. At the same time, Odermatt is likely to have gained a decisive lead over Franjo von Allmen in the battle for the small crystal globe. With two races to go, he has a lead of 175 points and is very likely to win the discipline classification for the third time in a row.

For once, von Allmen was one of the losers. The three-time Olympic champion had to settle for 6th place in the first race after the Winter Games and in his first race downhill in Garmisch after a faulty run.

Satisfaction for Monney and Rogentin

Others stepped into the breach. The aforementioned Monney and Stefan Rogentin rehabilitated themselves for a disappointing Olympic Games and climbed onto the downhill podium for the first time this season. "I've always been close since the start of the season, but I've always made small mistakes. Now it was enough with a solid run," said Monney. While his top result was a matter of time, Rogentin's top position was not on the cards. "In the downhill it got really 'tough' after Val Gardena/Gröden. Sometimes I didn't know why or how. It's good that it worked out today," said the 31-year-old, who lost almost a second to winner Odermatt.

Three Swiss athletes on the podium at the same time is not an everyday occurrence, even for the Swiss-Ski team, which is used to success. Last season, this was the case three times, this winter the Swiss achieved the feat for the second time, having already taken all the podium places in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère.

Joys and sorrows for the skiing superpowers

The Swiss proved their supremacy in the downhill in impressive style. For the 21st World Cup downhill in a row, at least one Swiss-Ski athlete stood on the podium. However, the Austrian record is still some way off. The ÖSV men stood on the podium in 33 consecutive downhill races between 2002 and 2006.

However, our eastern neighbors are currently miles away from such marks. The ÖSV has now been waiting 23 races for a downhill victory. There has never been a longer dry spell for the skiing superpower.

