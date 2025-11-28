Marco Odermatt is on his way to a clear best time in the first giant slalom run at Copper Mountain when the serial winner slips and drops out. However, the anger in the finish area is limited.

Luca Betschart

After two victories in the first two races of the season, Marco Odermatt's high-flying run in the giant slalom at Copper Mountain comes to an abrupt halt. The man from Nidwalden proves his class right from the first gate, outpaces the competition and already has a large lead at the second intermediate time.

But then came the slip-up: Odermatt slipped in a right-hand turn, was unable to save himself and was eliminated after an inside ski error. The shaking of his head shortly afterwards suggests that the dominator is very annoyed.

"A classic inside ski"

In the SRF interview in the finish area, Odermatt then says: "Funnily enough, I'm not annoyed. It's been a tough few days with the little flu, yesterday I needed a lot of energy. Today I was able to push myself again, but I slipped and then it was a breath of fresh air that I didn't have to do it a second time - even if it sounds a bit stupid."

The man from Nidwalden quickly analyzed his failure: "A classic inside ski, once again here on this snow - unfortunately it has happened very often. It's a bit of a shame, it never really happens to me in training. But in the race you want to step on the gas," explains Odermatt. He briefly lost contact with the ground. "I had a bit too much inside position - then it's not enough."

However, the 28-year-old is quickly looking ahead. "Now recover well and go full throttle again in Beaver Creek," is Odermatt's motto. A downhill, a super-G and another giant slalom are on the program next weekend.

You might also be interested in this