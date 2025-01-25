Marco Odermatt misses his big goal in Kitzbühel and still has to wait for his first downhill triumph on the Streif. Alexis Monney looks like the winner for a long time, but is overtaken late on. What the two best Swiss say about their performances.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss winning streak in the downhill has come to an end. After four double victories in a row, Canadian James Crawford prevents Alexis Monney from triumphing in Kitzbühel, finishing a strong second.

Marco Odermatt finishes off the podium for once. Just over half a second behind the best time, the man from Nidwalden finishes sixth.

At the finish line, the two best Swiss skiers analyze their runs and second-placed Monney admits: "It's a bit frustrating when you're in front for so long." Show more

James Crawford is the surprising winner of this year's Hahnenkamm Downhill in Kitzbühel. The Canadian conquered the Streif in 1:53:64, 8 measly hundredths faster than Alexis Monney, who had to settle for second place after a long lead.

"It's strange. When you're in front for so long, it's a bit frustrating," says Monney in the SRF interview at the finish, but at the same time makes it clear: "I'm still completely satisfied. A podium finish in Kitzbühel - I would have signed up for that straight away at the start of the season."

For the 25-year-old, the podium finish is extremely important. "Kitzbühel has always been my dream downhill since I was a child. Since last year, I've felt that I've found the key," says Monney, who celebrated his first World Cup victory in Bormio around four weeks ago.

Odermatt: "Didn't hit everything perfectly"

For once, the big favorite Marco Odermatt finished off the podium. He finished 55 hundredths behind in 6th place, missing his big goal for the season. The serial winner still has to wait for his first downhill triumph on the Streif. "I didn't hit everything perfectly," says Odermatt about his run. "In such a tight race, the decisive kilometers per hour are missing."

After the super-G triumph on Friday, however, Odermatt can cope well with the slight disappointment. "Last year I was annoyed with second place. Today, I crossed the finish line, was second behind Alexis and thought: tip-top," says Odermatt, adding: "It would have been nice to get another podium finish. But strangely enough, I wasn't annoyed."

