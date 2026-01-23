You've got to have a little fun Odermatt gets in shape on his surfboard

With temperatures nearing the 40-degree mark, skiing is out of the question. Nevertheless, Marco Odermatt’s preparations for the new ski season—which begins in two and a half months—are in full swing.

On social media, the World Cup dominant force of recent years regularly posts photos showing him working out at the gym, riding his mountain bike, or playing tennis.

But together with his ski buddies Marco Kohler and Lenz Hächler, Odi also treats himself to a different kind of training routine every now and then: On Instagram, the 28-year-old can be seen on a surfboard—and, as is often the case, he’s making a funny face.

Giant slalom rising star Hächler also recently posted photos of himself training with Odermatt. The Swiss ski stars are getting in shape to compete on the snow again in the upcoming season. The season kicks off on October 24, 2026, in Sölden.