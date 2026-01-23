Marco Odermatt points to teammate Franjo von Allmen on the finish slope, whom he left just behind. KEYSTONE

Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen are able to keep the strong Austrians at bay in the super-G in Kitzbühel and secure a double victory for Switzerland. The voices of the two dominators.

Syl Battistuzzi

The two Swiss speed cracks Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen also impress on the Streif: 1st and 2nd place in the Super-G in Kitzbühel. In an interview with SRF, von Allmen, who was only beaten by 3 hundredths, is "still charged up", as the man from the Bernese Oberland grins. This is because he "pushed himself harder" at the start than ever before.

"All in all, it was a good run, I was relaxed," he says. He was certainly relieved at the finish. That didn't stop him from swearing audibly. He knew that the favorite Odermatt was still at the top. His compatriot actually came out on top by a wafer-thin margin: "Marco showed that he can be faster in certain passages," he says. Von Allmen adds that he didn't go for the "absolute risk" everywhere.

"Yesterday I went to bed thinking that I would win here today," says von Allmen and admits: "That's why I was really annoyed when Marco was three hundredths faster. But now I have to tell myself it's Marco, I'm second and I can be satisfied."

Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen celebrate their double victory. Keystone

After all, it's only the third time for him in Kitzbühel. "It went quickly," he looks back. But it's nice to see that things are progressing step by step. "Marco also said earlier that it would have been crazy to go for the golden goose straight away."

"There's just something about the Streif - the significance is extremely high. Perhaps a little less so in the super-G than in the downhill," says von Allmen. However, he also recalls the scenes involving Adrian Smiseth Sejersted - the Norwegian only managed to avoid a fall with a lot of luck - and Arnaud Boisset - the Swiss skier crashed, but fortunately remained uninjured as things stand.

"Overall, it's been a pretty good season," says von Allmen. "The speed was there in the preparation, the plan was to minimize the error rate."

Odermatt skis to victory thanks to "super line" at the bottom

Marco Odermatt did not quite manage the "perfect run", which is why he was not congratulated on his victory by SRF after 22 racers. "I didn't have a great feeling," admits the man from Nidwalden. Things went well at the top, but he had to make corrections on the Lerchenschuss and Hausberg, says the 28-year-old.

"To be honest, I was surprised when it lit up green at the finish," admits Odi, who already secured victory in the super-G on the Streif last year. "It was really good at the bottom again, the line was perfect," he sums up.