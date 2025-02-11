Marco Odermatt's hairstyle-gate continues: in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Odermatt and von Allmen have given themselves a crazy haircut. Now Odi is even bald on Servus TV - much to the annoyance of his girlfriend.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss men's speed team turned up at the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach with crazy hairstyles.

Following in the footsteps of teammate Alexis Monney, the rest of the Swiss team have also shaved off their hair.

Now Odermatt is going one step further: the ski ace appears on "Sporttalk" with a new head of hair - none at all.

Odermatt is now bald. Girlfriend Stella is not impressed. Show more

The Swiss ski heroes made headlines with their wild hair party in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

But it didn't just stop at a fun haircut, Odermatt has gone one better.

The ski champ appeared on Servus TV's "Sporttalk" one day later with a new look. Marco Odermatt is now bald. He has shaved his head.

Franjo von Allmen and buddy Stefan Rogentin also took the hairstyle joke further: on Monday, they published a first video on Instagram via the World Ski Federation: "In the end, the two of them found a hairdresser after all," commented the FIS on the new post with a wink.

Marco Odermatt's girlfriend was not thrilled

Marco Odermatt also presented himself with a new hair look in the evening. The newly crowned Super-G World Champion from Saalbach 2025 was a guest on "Sporttalk" on Servus TV - and showed himself topless.

Marco Odermatt is now fully bald: "I still have to get used to it," he says. He adds with a grin: "It's growing back again."

The whole ski crew reached for the razor after the successful day. A "great day" for skiers and team, as Marco Odermatt euphorically summarized.

There was only one person who didn't quite enjoy the action as much; Odermatt's girlfriend Stella: "She wasn't so keen at first, but then it worked out," said the ski champ with amusement.

