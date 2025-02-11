  1. Residential Customers
Bald shave after hairstyle-gate Odermatt is now bald - his girlfriend is less than thrilled

Carlotta Henggeler

11.2.2025

Marco Odermatt's hairstyle-gate continues: in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Odermatt and von Allmen have given themselves a crazy haircut. Now Odi is even bald on Servus TV - much to the annoyance of his girlfriend.

11.02.2025, 08:46

11.02.2025, 11:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss men's speed team turned up at the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach with crazy hairstyles.
  • Following in the footsteps of teammate Alexis Monney, the rest of the Swiss team have also shaved off their hair.
  • Now Odermatt is going one step further: the ski ace appears on "Sporttalk" with a new head of hair - none at all.
  • Odermatt is now bald. Girlfriend Stella is not impressed.
Show more

The Swiss ski heroes made headlines with their wild hair party in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

But it didn't just stop at a fun haircut, Odermatt has gone one better.

The ski champ appeared on Servus TV's "Sporttalk" one day later with a new look. Marco Odermatt is now bald. He has shaved his head.

Franjo von Allmen and buddy Stefan Rogentin also took the hairstyle joke further: on Monday, they published a first video on Instagram via the World Ski Federation: "In the end, the two of them found a hairdresser after all," commented the FIS on the new post with a wink.

Marco Odermatt's girlfriend was not thrilled

Marco Odermatt also presented himself with a new hair look in the evening. The newly crowned Super-G World Champion from Saalbach 2025 was a guest on "Sporttalk" on Servus TV - and showed himself topless.

Marco Odermatt is now fully bald: "I still have to get used to it," he says. He adds with a grin: "It's growing back again."

The whole ski crew reached for the razor after the successful day. A "great day" for skiers and team, as Marco Odermatt euphorically summarized.

There was only one person who didn't quite enjoy the action as much; Odermatt's girlfriend Stella: "She wasn't so keen at first, but then it worked out," said the ski champ with amusement.

