Bald shave after hairstyle-gate Odermatt is now bald - his girlfriend is less than thrilled
Carlotta Henggeler
11.2.2025
Marco Odermatt's hairstyle-gate continues: in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Odermatt and von Allmen have given themselves a crazy haircut. Now Odi is even bald on Servus TV - much to the annoyance of his girlfriend.
The Swiss ski heroes made headlines with their wild hair party in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
But it didn't just stop at a fun haircut, Odermatt has gone one better.
The ski champ appeared on Servus TV's "Sporttalk" one day later with a new look. Marco Odermatt is now bald. He has shaved his head.
Franjo von Allmen and buddy Stefan Rogentin also took the hairstyle joke further: on Monday, they published a first video on Instagram via the World Ski Federation: "In the end, the two of them found a hairdresser after all," commented the FIS on the new post with a wink.
Marco Odermatt's girlfriend was not thrilled
Marco Odermatt also presented himself with a new hair look in the evening. The newly crowned Super-G World Champion from Saalbach 2025 was a guest on "Sporttalk" on Servus TV - and showed himself topless.
Marco Odermatt is now fully bald: "I still have to get used to it," he says. He adds with a grin: "It's growing back again."
The whole ski crew reached for the razor after the successful day. A "great day" for skiers and team, as Marco Odermatt euphorically summarized.
There was only one person who didn't quite enjoy the action as much; Odermatt's girlfriend Stella: "She wasn't so keen at first, but then it worked out," said the ski champ with amusement.