Everyone cheers for Marco Odermatt. Keystone

Marco Odermatt may be a star you can touch, but that's not meant literally. But not everyone understands this, as the ski star reports.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The price of fan love" is the title of a story in which Marco Odermatt has his say.

The ski crack tells how he received an unsolicited slap on the butt from a woman in a bar. "It was funny for her, but not at all for me," Odermatt clarifies.

Zoé Chastan, media spokeswoman for Swiss-Ski, thinks that there are more and more fans who show a lack of respect. Show more

In Swiss-Ski's "Snowactive" magazine, Marco Odermatt talks about encounters with fans that are not always pleasant. As the best skier in the world, Odermatt is naturally a crowd-puller. But as such, it is hardly possible to fulfill all the selfie requests. "Of course I would like to please all the fans. But be honest - how is that possible?"

Although most fans are kind and welcoming, says Zoé Chastan, media spokesperson for Swiss-Ski, some fans are becoming increasingly aggressive and disrespectful. There are fans who run after the ski cracks, grab them by the arm or complain because they can't get a selfie. This didn't happen a few years ago, says Chastan and clarifies: "They're just people who need space to breathe - and don't want to be groped."

"They think we're their friends"

And yet the latter happens from time to time. To illustrate this, Odermatt unpacks a story that happened in March during the World Cup final in Sun Valley. He was in a bar when a woman suddenly slapped him on the butt.

Her justification? She laughingly explained to him that she had just won a bet of 5,000 dollars for this action. A no-go for Odi. "In this day and age, that's just not on. Imagine the scandal if it had been the other way around. It was funny for her - not at all for me."

Selfie hunters intercept Marco Odermatt. Keystone

But Odermatt is also self-critical: "We're partly to blame ourselves. We reveal more privacy and share a lot of ourselves on Instagram." That was very different in the days of Didier Cuche, for example. "He just skied. Today, people know so much about us that they think we're their friends."

Closeness has become a matter of course, but respect is less common. However, there are always moments and encounters that show what it's all about. For example, he had the "most serene and calm autograph session of my life" in a home for people with disabilities. Everyone was patient, smiled and thanked him. "It was so nice." Odermatt, on the other hand, could do without selfies with drunk adults.

