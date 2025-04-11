Marco Odermatt, Alexis Monney and Thomas Tumler talk about their great ski season and look to the future at a media conference organized by sponsor Stöckli on Friday.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The talk is over
After around 90 minutes, the media conference comes to an end. Marco Odermatt has the final word: "Monney is three years younger, his hair grows a bit faster," says Odermatt, referring to the bald patch they got at the World Championships.
Thank you for reading and have a nice afternoon. See you soon!
-
Goals for the next season
Winning the downhill in Kitzbüehl is at the top of the list. He also names the Olympics and the globes among his goals. He also talks about his future and says that it is difficult to stay at this level. "The Olympics are only every four years, so next year is a big goal, because I don't know how many more times I'll be racing there."
-
How Odermatt came to Stöckli
As a boy, Stöckli skis were too heavy. At some point, however, he couldn't get off the ground with another brand. He received Stöckli skis from a colleague during a training session and was a second faster on them. He then won the next race straight away.
-
Odermatt has the broken ball with him
The broken ball doesn't hurt him, it just doesn't look that good. Perhaps it is simply representative of the rough start to the season. He was also able to distribute small parts among the team and share the success with them.
-
"No apology received yet"
Tumler is asked about the Austrian team's side blow regarding the team event at the World Championships ("Switzerland is competing with the "B team"). He took it in stride and wanted to show them in the race. However, he has not yet received an apology.
-
Now there is another round of questions
Before the question and answer session with the media representatives present, Odermatt invites Tumler and Monney to join him, von Allmen and Meillard on the Wings for Life jog for a good cause.
-
Deep bond with Tumler
Odermatt is asked about his long-standing friendship with Tumler and says how proud he is of his achievements.
-
"When I see Alexis, I have to laugh"
Odermatt and Monney get on well. The man from Nidwalden always has to laugh when he sees Monney. With so many races, he is glad that Monney and other teammates have more time to test the material. Odermatt also benefits from this.
-
Marco Odermatt the all-rounder
What does it take to compete in all the races? "Whiskey would be out of the question for me, it would quickly become expensive."
-
Odermatt and Monney join Tumler
The three Swiss ski cracks are united on stage.
-
Whiskey before the races
Tumler takes a glass of whiskey the evening before the races, especially for races that make him nervous, like Sölden. Thomas Tumler also had his own whiskey series for his brother's business. He even had a bottle in his car.
-
World Championship medal was a goal in the back of his mind
For a long time, a World Championship medal was not a goal that he would say out loud. For a long time, he had only been fast in isolated races, which is why a World Cup victory was more likely.
-
Tumler goes through his second run at the World Championships again
"I knew that I would rather drop out than finish in tenth place." That's why he attacked and didn't let the mistakes upset him.
-
"Already dreamed of it as a child"
The first World Cup victory was very special for him, he said, he had already dreamed of it as a child. His career will certainly not last another ten years, but he still has a few goals and is already looking ahead to next year's Olympics.
-
"Sölden was a difficult race"
"If Marco drops out, then there is uncertainty, because that doesn't happen." Loic Meillard brought him the start number and said: "I'm not going." If a Kristoffersen had dropped out, he wouldn't have given it so much thought.
-
Alexis Monney leaves the stage...
Thomas Tumler takes his place.
-
Kitzbüehl and World Championship medals as highlights
Monney names the second place in the Kitzbüehl downhill and the bronze medal in the downhill at the World Championships in Saalbach as highlights of the season. He has never felt as good on skis as he did in Saalbach.
-
"Bormio was very special"
The victory in Bormio was very special for Monney, also because his father was there and he became a godfather in the morning.
-
"I don't like it, but I have to do it"
"I still have to improve my fitness and do more for it. I don't like doing it, but it has to be done. Technically, I still need to improve at the start."
-
"She's still a long way off for me"
Monney sits next to Odermatt's big ball and says that he is still a long way away from it.
-
Odermatt leaves the stage...
The man from Nidwalden leaves his place to Alexis Monney.
-
"Unbelievable how he has developed"
The man from Nidwalden also raves about the development of team and brand colleague Alexis Monney. He has already overtaken him in the downhill at the World Championships in Saalbach.
-
"He's also becoming a giant slalom racer"
Odermatt makes us laugh and says that Alexis Monney is also becoming a giant slalom skier. "With those turns he showed." Odermatt himself will always be a giant slalom skier, even if the other two disciplines have become increasingly important in recent years.
-
Chaos is never an issue for Odermatt
He is always focused, even before the races when choosing lines or equipment.
-
"A very special moment"
Odermatt is asked about the interview in which he became very emotional. It was a special moment in which a lot came together. It was gratitude for the season and the people around him who make everything possible. "I was overwhelmed," says the man from Nidwalden.
-
"Every season writes its own story"
He can tell his own story about almost every race. Odermatt lists Val d'Isère or Val Gardena, when he overtook Pirmin Zurbriggen. But Kitzbüehl was also special for him with his victory in the super-G.
-
"It was an incredible season"
"It was an incredible season in which the goals and wishes came true." The man from Nidwalden doesn't write them down before the season, but he knows what his goals are.
-
Odermatt keeps a diary
Every time Odermatt is on his skis, he writes down notes about the feeling or the snow conditions. This way, he can always refer back to them when he goes to another location. The diary is already well filled: "I need a new one soon."
-
Marc Gläser leaves the stage
Marco Odermatt is now asked about his season.
-
"There are still blank spots"
Gläser says that there are still some gaps in Odermatt's career, such as the downhill victory in Kitzbühel. He also draws a comparison between Odermatt's four big globes and Marcel Hirscher's eight.
-
Stöckli and Odermatt equally hungry for more
Stöckli's vision is to continue to grow and work its way up among the equipment suppliers. Odermatt also shares this vision and is hungry for more medals and globes.
-
Odermatt on another brand?
Nobody can imagine that, and neither can Odermatt. As an athlete, you get used to the ski and adapt your skiing style accordingly.
-
Long-standing partnership
Odermatt takes the floor and thanks Stöckli for the long-standing partnership, which has already lasted 16 years. This was the eighth season with full support from Stöckli. The development of the ski was driven forward with everyone. This never ends, so Odermatt tried out new skis this week.
-
"A stroke of luck for Switzerland"
Gläser pays homage to the exceptional skier and says that he is a stroke of luck, not only for Switzerland, but also for Stöckli. He would always congratulate him on his successes and let him be if things didn't go so well.
-
Marco Odermatt enters the stage...
A cheerful Odermatt enters the stage to thunderous applause.
-
Success across several disciplines
Stöckli CEO Marc Gläser is not only happy about the success in alpine skiing, but also in other disciplines. Fanny Smith, who won the ski cross event at the recent World Championships in the Engadine, is also a member of the Stöckli family.
-
Stöckli invites you to the PK
At the invitation of sponsor Stöckli, figureheads Marco Odermatt, Alexis Monney and Thomas Tumler provide information at a press conference. Stöckli CEO speaks of the "most successful season" from the company's point of view.