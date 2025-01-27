  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

How ski star Monney went bald "Odermatt, Kohler and Murisier grabbed me and shaved off my hair"

Jan Arnet

27.1.2025

Alexis Monney skis to a sensational second place in the downhill race in Kitzbühel on Saturday. After the award ceremony, he is grabbed by his teammates and shaved bald. The reason for this is apparently a bet.

27.01.2025, 12:03

27.01.2025, 12:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After his second place in the Kitzbühel downhill, Alexis Monney celebrates with other ski stars in "The Londoner" pub until the early hours of the morning on Saturday.
  • The man from Freiburg turns up in the pub with a bald head. It is now clear: his teammates around Marco Odermatt shaved off Monney's hair.
  • The order was given by downhill coach Reto Nydegger, who made a bet with Monney at the end of last season.
Show more

The ski stars celebrated until the early hours of the morning in "The Londoner" pub after the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel on Saturday. Videos of beer and champagne being splashed around - and drunk - did the rounds.

Strikingly, Alexis Monney has lost the hair on his head. At the award ceremony, the downhill runner-up was still beaming with his light brown locks, but in "The Londoner" the 25-year-old from western Switzerland then appeared bald.

Swiss man shaves his head bald. This is how wildly the ski stars celebrate after the Kitzbühel downhill race

Swiss man shaves his head baldThis is how wildly the ski stars celebrate after the Kitzbühel downhill race

How did this happen? "When I wanted to fix my hair, my teammates Marco Odermatt, Marco Kohler and Justin Murisier grabbed me to shave it off," Monney is quoted as saying in Blick.

There are only a few hours between these two pictures - Alexis Monney couldn't stop celebrating on Saturday.
There are only a few hours between these two pictures - Alexis Monney couldn't stop celebrating on Saturday.
Keystone / Instagram.com/solowattaggio

Bet with downhill coach Nydegger

Odermatt and Co. apparently got the job from downhill coach Reto Nydegger. He explained to the newspaper: "I made a deal with Alexis at the last World Cup final that he would cut off his rather long hair as soon as he made it onto the podium in the World Cup for the first time."

Monney already made it onto the podium twice in Bormio with his victory in the downhill and third place in the super-G. "I wasn't even thinking about this agreement then," says Nydegger. "But it came back to me in Kitzbühel."

Ski news

Knee injury. Stephanie Jenal has to take a break for around six months

Knee injuryStephanie Jenal has to take a break for around six months

More ice hockey than skiing?. Kristoffersen grumbles after his exit in Kitzbühel - Raich:

More ice hockey than skiing?Kristoffersen grumbles after his exit in Kitzbühel - Raich: "He shouldn't moan"

First win of the season at the World Championship dress rehearsal. Gut-Behrami:

First win of the season at the World Championship dress rehearsalGut-Behrami: "It's not like I've been lagging behind for 10 years"

"Too few balls"Swiss frustration after slalom spectacle in Kitzbühel - Noël triumphs

Fifth win in Garmisch. Lara Gut-Behrami races to her first win of the season in the Super-G

Fifth win in GarmischLara Gut-Behrami races to her first win of the season in the Super-G