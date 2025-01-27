Alexis Monney skis to a sensational second place in the downhill race in Kitzbühel on Saturday. After the award ceremony, he is grabbed by his teammates and shaved bald. The reason for this is apparently a bet.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his second place in the Kitzbühel downhill, Alexis Monney celebrates with other ski stars in "The Londoner" pub until the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

The man from Freiburg turns up in the pub with a bald head. It is now clear: his teammates around Marco Odermatt shaved off Monney's hair.

The order was given by downhill coach Reto Nydegger, who made a bet with Monney at the end of last season. Show more

The ski stars celebrated until the early hours of the morning in "The Londoner" pub after the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel on Saturday. Videos of beer and champagne being splashed around - and drunk - did the rounds.

Strikingly, Alexis Monney has lost the hair on his head. At the award ceremony, the downhill runner-up was still beaming with his light brown locks, but in "The Londoner" the 25-year-old from western Switzerland then appeared bald.

How did this happen? "When I wanted to fix my hair, my teammates Marco Odermatt, Marco Kohler and Justin Murisier grabbed me to shave it off," Monney is quoted as saying in Blick.

There are only a few hours between these two pictures - Alexis Monney couldn't stop celebrating on Saturday. Keystone / Instagram.com/solowattaggio

Bet with downhill coach Nydegger

Odermatt and Co. apparently got the job from downhill coach Reto Nydegger. He explained to the newspaper: "I made a deal with Alexis at the last World Cup final that he would cut off his rather long hair as soon as he made it onto the podium in the World Cup for the first time."

Monney already made it onto the podium twice in Bormio with his victory in the downhill and third place in the super-G. "I wasn't even thinking about this agreement then," says Nydegger. "But it came back to me in Kitzbühel."