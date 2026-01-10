After his record-breaking victory on the Chuenisbärgli, Marco Odermatt is full of praise for the traditional race in Adelboden - and also praises the organizers.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt once again puts his rivals in their place and wins the giant slalom in Adelboden for the fifth time in a row.

"To be the last to finish and win here is the greatest thing," says the man from Nidwalden and even rates the race on the Chuenisbärgli higher than a World Championship or Olympic race.

Odermatt has nothing but praise for the organizers and makes it clear: "If we had had the preparation from the last races and then the weather had broken like this, we wouldn't have had a race today." Show more

Marco Odermatt is the king of the Chuenisbärgli! The skier from Nidwalden is the first skier ever to win the giant slalom classic five times in a row, sending the numerous Swiss fans in Adelboden into ecstasy. But Odermatt himself also appears euphoric for the interview after the race.

"This atmosphere, these emotions only happen once a year. No World Championships, no Olympics and no Wengen come close. To be the last to cross the finish line and win here is the greatest thing," emphasizes the 28-year-old, who doesn't let the bad weather slow him down: "We are a winter sport and when it snows, I actually enjoy it and see it as a challenge."

A "super-fair" race despite bad weather

But not only Odi, but also the organizers defied the snowfall in the last few hours and deserve nothing but praise. "The slope was sensational, as even as we rarely have it," says Odermatt. "You could see it again today. If such a good basis is created in the previous week, then nothing can happen to a race. Then it can rain in, be warm, windy or snowy - and you still have a super-fair and consistent race."

However, Odermatt believes that this should also be the aim. But that's not always the case everywhere. "If we'd had the preparation from the last races and then the weather had broken like this, we wouldn't have had a race today," says the World Cup dominator, who now has 51 World Cup victories thanks to his fifth Adelboden triumph in a row - and also leaves the great Alberto Tomba behind him in the all-time rankings.

Even the World Cup dominator is running out of explanations. "I don't know exactly how I do it either," says Odermatt and turns to the fans: "I hope that if it doesn't work out at some point, you'll still be so excited. I'll try again next year, of course.

