Marco Odermatt and Thomas Tumler are ready for a Swiss ski festival at the giant slalom in Adelboden. The first run starts at 10.30 am (live in the ticker), with the deciding race following at 1.30 pm.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt is the big favorite to win the giant slalom in Adelboden.

The Swiss ski high-flyer reveals to blue Sport that the preparations this year were a little different.

Due to the absence of two teammates, Gino Caviezel (injured) and Justin Murisier (taking a break), Odermatt "only trained alone with Thomas Tumler."

Tumler is hoping to regain his Beaver Creek form at Chuenisbärgli and is also aiming for a good result. Show more

In the giant slalom at Chuenisbärgli, the role of favorite is clearly assigned. On Sunday at 10.30 am, there will be no way around Marco Odermatt. The man from Nidwalden has won the last three races in Adelboden in superior style. After three retirements in a row over the course of the season, the 27-year-old impressively returned to winning ways with victories in Val d'Isère and Alta Badia.

Speaking to blue Sport, the man from Buoch revealed that preparations for the race were a little different this time compared to previous years. The reason for this was the absence of teammates Justin Murisier and Gino Caviezel. "Gino's absence hurts a lot. We're not a huge giant slalom team. I've actually only trained alone with Thomas Tumler over the last few days," says Odermatt about Caviezel, who crashed in Bormio (see video above).

Odermatt is positive ahead of the giant slalom in Adelboden. KEYSTONE

Murisier will also not be competing in the giant slalom in Adelboden. Although the 33-year-old is not injured, he wants to exercise caution. "After an exhausting December with extreme piste conditions, my knee is showing signs of fatigue," Murisier explained his decision on Instagram at the beginning of the year.

Odermatt nevertheless believes in a good team result. "With the youngsters coming up, we can certainly fill the gap, but it's still a shame for Gino in particular," says the 27-year-old.

Tumler hopes for Beaver Creek form

Thomas Tumler is also hoping for a top result. Although the 35-year-old was unable to confirm his triumph in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek in Val d'Isère and Alta Badia for the time being, he is taking nothing but good feelings with him to Adelboden.

"It was difficult after Beaver Creek. But I'm not letting it unsettle me and I'm optimistic that I can take the form from Beaver Creek with me here," Tumler tells blue Sport.

The Grisons native is looking forward to the spectacle on the Chuenisbärgli and emphasizes before the race: "In Adelboden you never have to look for motivation. When you see the backdrop and the spectators, everyone is motivated, regardless of how things went beforehand."

Odermatt is in the same vein. "If you can win here, that's hunger enough, you don't need any extra motivation."

