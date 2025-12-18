Franjo von Allmen is only beaten by team-mate Marco Odermatt. KEYSTONE

Marco Odermatt is unstoppable this season. The 28-year-old celebrates his fifth victory in eight races on the Saslong. Franjo von Allmen finished a strong second behind him. Quotes from Val Gardena/Gröden.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt celebrates his 50th World Cup victory in Val Gardena/Gröden. Franjo von Allmen finishes in second place and thus ensures a Swiss double victory.

After von Allmen's strong run, Odermatt almost no longer believed he would win, as he reveals in an interview with SRF.

The speed men have a busy program over the next few days. However, the two Swiss high-flyers are taking a relaxed approach to the mammoth schedule. Show more

Marco Odermatt remains modest as usual after his victory in Val Gardena/Gröden. "It's mega nice," the man from Nidwalden told SRF after his triumph. It was strange with the fog, so the race had to be postponed again and again, he sums up.

"Franjo showed a really good run, I thought to myself: I don't know where I can be much faster, but after that I also hit it great. It was enough by a few hundredths," was Odi's conclusion.

In the Ciaslat, one of the key sections in Val Gardena/Gröden, he was able to keep up the pace, which was certainly decisive, says Odermatt. The mark of 50 victories is "not yet of great importance to him." Things are also going incredibly well this season. "It's the fifth win in the eighth race. That's brilliant, of course," summarizes Odermatt.

Von Allmen a strong second

Behind Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen completes the Swiss double victory. The man from Bern is also very satisfied with his performance, especially after his crash in North America. "It's important, also for the head. The aim was for me to have a good run today without making any big mistakes. That feels good," said von Allmen in an interview with SRF.

The fact that the 24-year-old is already in form so early in the season is not a matter of course. At the beginning of the winter, it always takes him a little while to get going, smiles von Allmen: "That's why it's good that I'm really busy now."

And he has it! A super-G is on the program in Val Gardena/Gröden tomorrow Friday, another downhill on Saturday and then a giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday. Odermatt is also taking the mammoth program in his stride: "Four races in four days is fine, it's not the first year for me."

