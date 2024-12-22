Marco Odermatt conjures up a dream run in the snow and makes a leap from 3rd to 1st place in the giant slalom in Alta Badia in the 2nd run. It's his 41st career victory, and a historic one at that.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt also wins the giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, around 24 hours after his downhill victory in Val Gardena/Gröden.

It is his fourth victory of the season and the 41st of his career. He is now the sole Swiss record holder. Only yesterday he caught up with Pirmin Zurbriggen with his 40th victory.

Odermatt speaks of a "milestone" and admits that it was one of his goals to break this mark. Show more

Overall World Cup winner, Olympic champion, world champion and now sole Swiss record winner: Marco Odermatt is writing another chapter in skiing history.

In the giant slalom in Alta Badia, many skiers encounter major problems due to the difficult conditions. Not so Marco Odermatt. The 27-year-old from Nidwalden jumped from 3rd to 1st place in the 2nd run and said: "It was another great 2nd run. During the inspection I noticed that it was better than in the morning. The bad shift was gone, it's more regular. That gave me the confidence to attack."

The fact that he is now the sole Swiss record winner fills him with pride. "Beating Pirmin Zurbriggen - the number didn't matter before, but now it's a milestone in my career." In recent months, it has become a goal for him "to become the most successful Swiss skier", admits Odermatt and says: "Zurbriggen was a legend - before my generation - but you still get it. We can still feel the impact he had on skiing in Switzerland today and we can be grateful."

And we are grateful to be able to watch Marco Odermatt week after week - the best skier of our time, who will probably go on to win many more races. The Swiss skier has been topping the overall World Cup since yesterday - but he has now extended his lead even further.

Marco Odermatt is carried on his hands by his Swiss teammates. Picture: Keystone

You might also be interested in this