  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss record winner Odermatt overtakes Zurbriggen: "It's a milestone"

Patrick Lämmle

22.12.2024

Marco Odermatt conjures up a dream run in the snow and makes a leap from 3rd to 1st place in the giant slalom in Alta Badia in the 2nd run. It's his 41st career victory, and a historic one at that.

22.12.2024, 16:00

22.12.2024, 16:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Marco Odermatt also wins the giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, around 24 hours after his downhill victory in Val Gardena/Gröden.
  • It is his fourth victory of the season and the 41st of his career. He is now the sole Swiss record holder. Only yesterday he caught up with Pirmin Zurbriggen with his 40th victory.
  • Odermatt speaks of a "milestone" and admits that it was one of his goals to break this mark.
Show more

Overall World Cup winner, Olympic champion, world champion and now sole Swiss record winner: Marco Odermatt is writing another chapter in skiing history.

In the giant slalom in Alta Badia, many skiers encounter major problems due to the difficult conditions. Not so Marco Odermatt. The 27-year-old from Nidwalden jumped from 3rd to 1st place in the 2nd run and said: "It was another great 2nd run. During the inspection I noticed that it was better than in the morning. The bad shift was gone, it's more regular. That gave me the confidence to attack."

Pirmin Zurbriggen spills the beans.

Pirmin Zurbriggen spills the beans"The other guy next to you almost dies of nervousness"

The fact that he is now the sole Swiss record winner fills him with pride. "Beating Pirmin Zurbriggen - the number didn't matter before, but now it's a milestone in my career." In recent months, it has become a goal for him "to become the most successful Swiss skier", admits Odermatt and says: "Zurbriggen was a legend - before my generation - but you still get it. We can still feel the impact he had on skiing in Switzerland today and we can be grateful."

And we are grateful to be able to watch Marco Odermatt week after week - the best skier of our time, who will probably go on to win many more races. The Swiss skier has been topping the overall World Cup since yesterday - but he has now extended his lead even further.

Marco Odermatt is carried on his hands by his Swiss teammates.
Marco Odermatt is carried on his hands by his Swiss teammates.
Picture: Keystone

You might also be interested in this

Ski news

Giant slalom in Alta Badia. Odermatt makes Swiss skiing history with his 41st victory

Giant slalom in Alta BadiaOdermatt makes Swiss skiing history with his 41st victory

Fog and wind. The second Super-G in St. Moritz is canceled

Fog and windThe second Super-G in St. Moritz is canceled

Kriechmayr and Co. disappoint. A defeat in Val Gardena/Gröden for the Austrians:

Kriechmayr and Co. disappointA defeat in Val Gardena/Gröden for the Austrians: "You can't sugarcoat anything anymore"

Comeback in 14th place. Vonn warns the speed stars:

Comeback in 14th placeVonn warns the speed stars: "The competition will get nervous in a few races"

Primal scream after historic victory run. Odermatt:

Primal scream after historic victory runOdermatt: "That really was another perfect descent"