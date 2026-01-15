Marco Odermatt is not yet laying his cards on the table in Wengen. Keystone

The Italians dominated the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill on Tuesday, taking 1st to 3rd place. And an Italian, Giovanni Franzoni, is also the fastest in the final training run. The Swiss can't - or don't want to - keep up with the best.

Patrick Lämmle

Marco Odermatt is still the fastest Swiss in 13th place, but keeps slowing down during his run and doesn't put his cards on the table yet.

He only loses a lot of time to the competition in the first section of the course. "I don't know exactly what went wrong there either. I didn't hit the start curve well," Odermatt tells SRF. However, he is otherwise satisfied with his training performance.

The second Swiss favorite, Franjo von Allmen, loses over five seconds on the best time. In an interview with SRF, he explained that he had hit a stone. "I'm not worried yet. Let's see how it looks in the race."

As in the first training session, Giovanni Franzoni is the fastest. The Italian went flat out and was over a second faster than the two Frenchmen Maxence Muzaton and Nils Allegre.

The top 30 in final practice. fis-ski.com

