The Italians dominated the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill on Tuesday, taking 1st to 3rd place. And an Italian, Giovanni Franzoni, is also the fastest in the final training run. The Swiss can't - or don't want to - keep up with the best.
Marco Odermatt is still the fastest Swiss in 13th place, but keeps slowing down during his run and doesn't put his cards on the table yet.
He only loses a lot of time to the competition in the first section of the course. "I don't know exactly what went wrong there either. I didn't hit the start curve well," Odermatt tells SRF. However, he is otherwise satisfied with his training performance.
The second Swiss favorite, Franjo von Allmen, loses over five seconds on the best time. In an interview with SRF, he explained that he had hit a stone. "I'm not worried yet. Let's see how it looks in the race."
As in the first training session, Giovanni Franzoni is the fastest. The Italian went flat out and was over a second faster than the two Frenchmen Maxence Muzaton and Nils Allegre.
Hiltbrand loses a lot of time
Livio Hiltbrand is the last Swiss to tackle the training session. He lines up at the back of the field, almost six seconds behind.
Franzoni pulls through and leads
Giovanni Franzoni crosses the finish line with a lead of over a second. In contrast to his opponents, Franzoni pulls through.
Kohler crosses the finish line
Marco Kohler finishes in the same region as Hintermann and Rogentin.
Miggiano almost three seconds back
Alessio Miggiano will make his debut in the Lauberhorn downhill on Saturday. He is not yet able to keep up with the best in training.
Odermatt finishes sixth
Marco Odermatt already loses over a second at the first intermediate time. After that, however, he keeps the gap within limits.
Allegre with new best time
Frenchman Nils Allegre also slows down at the bottom, but still manages to set a clear new best time.
Monney fastest in three sections
Monney outpaces the competition in the bottom section. But because he loses a lot of time at the top, it is "only" enough for intermediate 5th place, just under a second behind.
Stefan Rogentin in 6th place
Rogentin keeps up relatively well and crosses the finish line in sixth place.
Von Allmen loses over three seconds
Franjo von Allmen already loses a lot of time at the top. "He has grip problems," SRF co-commentator Beat Feuz is certain.
Big gap for Murisier
Justin Murisier is the second Swiss to cross the finish line, 2.77 seconds behind the best time.
Bennett leads
The US American Bryce Bennett is the first to step on the gas pedal. He brakes hard before the finish, but still manages to set the fastest time.
Let's go!
Niels Nintermann opens the training session. He crosses the finish line and sets a first benchmark time of 2:30.30.
Start list of the final training
A total of 63 racers are taking part in the downhill final training, 10 of them from Switzerland. It starts at 12.30 pm.
The start list
- Niels Hintermann 🇨🇭
- Daniel Hemetsberger
- Cameron Alexander
- Crawford James
- Bryce Bennett
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle
- Justin Murisier 🇨🇭
- Franjo von Allmen 🇨🇭
- Stefan Rogentin 🇨🇭
- Dominik Paris
- Alexis Monney 🇨🇭
- Vincent Kriechmayr
- Nils Allegre
- Miha Hrobat
- Marco Odermatt 🇨🇭
- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted
- Stefan Babinsky
- Florian Schieder
- Mattia Casse
- Elian Lehto
- Maxence Muzaton
- Alessio Miggiano 🇨🇭
- Adrien Theaux
- Nils Alphand
- Marco Kohler 🇨🇭
- Blaise Giezendanner
- Giovanni Franzoni
- Romed Baumann
- Brodie Seger
- Lars Rösti 🇨🇭
* Other Swiss
35. Livio Hiltbrand 🇨🇭