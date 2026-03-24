After dropping out of the giant slalom in Hafjell, Marco Odermatt fails to win the giant slalom globe for the first time in five years. During the SRF interview, he appears frustrated and makes people sit up and take notice with his words. Will he only ski the giant slalom for one more year?

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt is eliminated early in the giant slalom after skiing too aggressively in the first run with start number 1.

As a result, he loses the giant slalom globe to Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who wins the race and the discipline classification.

Odermatt is self-critical, talks about a change in focus and even questions his long-term future in the giant slalom. Show more

These are not the days of Marco Odermatt. After finishing 19th in Sunday's super-G, he doesn't even make it to the finish in the giant slalom. With start number 1, he was eliminated in the first run.

In the SRF interview after the race, he looks for reasons for his retirement: "I went into the run a bit too aggressively with all those bumps. My mindset was to take advantage of starting number 1 and unfortunately it didn't work out."

This means that the giant slalom globe will not go to Odermatt for the first time in five years. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen benefits from the absence of the World Cup dominator and secures the race win and victory in the discipline classification. However, the bullet was not his first thought, says the Swiss: "It didn't play a role for me. I just wanted to finish with a good race and not add up any points. For me, it was a race like any other and I wanted to win."

New focus on the downhill

Then the 28-year-old seems almost a little miffed. "Of course I wanted to win this globe, I didn't drop out on purpose," he says into the SRF microphone. He would have liked to have won the globe under his own steam, adds Odermatt.

His focus has changed somewhat this season: "Every globe has great value. The giant slalom is my main discipline - or at least it was. It wasn't the last chance, but I won four downhill races this season, that was already the main focus. It was different two years ago. Maybe that certain something is missing now too."

End after the World Championships?

And then Odermatt even questions the future of his former favorite discipline: "It's open. Next year I still have it in mind, we have a home World Championships and I'm still good enough to compete for globes. But after that, it might be good at some point."

Tough words from the ski high-flyer at the end of a World Cup final that he certainly imagined differently.