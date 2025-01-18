Fourth downhill of the season, fourth double victory: Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen ensure the next Swiss festival in their home race in Wengen. The euphoria is huge. Odermatt: "Everything is going perfectly."

The Swiss also celebrate a double success in the fourth World Cup downhill of the season. Marco Odermatt triumphs on the Lauberhorn ahead of Franjo von Allmen.

After a disappointing 7th place in the super-G on Friday, it is also a relief for Odermatt. The World Cup dominator admits that he raced with anger in his stomach.

For von Allmen, it was the perfect weekend after winning the super-G: "I really enjoyed it." Show more

When Franjo von Allmen sets off with bib number 12, Miha Hrobat (bib number 1) is still in the lead. Will Christof Innerhofer's prediction that one of the first starters will make it to the front in Wengen actually come true?

The Slovenian will not make it to the front. Just like on Friday in the Super-G, von Allmen produced an outstanding run and took the lead. "It's an indescribable feeling when you cross the finish line and see the time light up green and all the Swiss flags waving," the 23-year-old told SRF shortly afterwards.

He continued: "I knew that someone else was at the top and would probably make it. But that doesn't matter, I really enjoyed it." This one rider is, of course, Marco Odermatt. The man from Nidwalden starts directly after von Allmen and actually beats his team-mate's time.

"This is my house!" shouts Odermatt after crossing the finish line. "This is my house!" It's a relief after a disappointing 7th place in the super-G. After his double victory the previous year, Odermatt is also the fastest in the Lauberhorn downhill in 2025.

Odermatt with anger in his stomach to victory

Odermatt is correspondingly euphoric when he meets von Allmen in the finish area. Together they are delighted with their double lead, even though the young Bernese skier would of course have loved to win again after his triumph on Friday. "Bloody hell," laughs von Allmen, but congratulates his team-mate well: "Strong, really strong!"

In the SRF interview, Odermatt returns the compliment to his buddy. "It's unbelievable what Franjo showed again today. As long as I can hold my own, of course I will," smiles the winner. He also skied with a bit of anger in his stomach, admits Odermatt: "Yesterday I had too much movement in my skiing, but it also needs rest. This mix was perfect today."

Three records broken

For the organizers of the Lauberhorn races, it is a perfect day in many respects. With 40,000 fans on Saturday, a new spectator record was set. Odermatt also set a new course record of 2:22.58, but says: "The time doesn't mean much to me, to be honest. So much has changed in the last 10, 20, 30 years of skiing history. The equipment and slope preparation are completely different."

But there is another impressive record: there have never been four double victories in a row by one nation in the Downhill World Cup. Why is the Swiss team doing so well? "Everything is just working perfectly," says Odermatt. "The team atmosphere, the staff, we have a cool group, it's fun. Of course, it's also a bit of luck that we're all healthy. That's why we and the whole of skiing Switzerland just have to enjoy it."

Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen celebrate a double victory on the Lauberhorn ahead of Slovenia's Miha Hrobat (right). Picture: Keystone

