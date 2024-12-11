Marco Schwarz is making his comeback earlier than expected. The Carinthian wants to be back at the start on Sunday in Val d'Isère. Keystone

Austrian ski racer Marco Schwarz is making his comeback on Sunday after a long injury break. The 29-year-old from Carinthia confirmed his start in the slalom in Val d'Isère on Instagram.

SDA

Schwarz crashed just under a year ago in the World Cup downhill in Bormio and suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a torn inner meniscus and cartilage damage in his right knee. This was followed in the summer by another health setback with a slipped disc, as a result of which a new operation was necessary.

Before his injury, Schwarz was considered to be Marco Odermatt's biggest rival in the battle for the big crystal globe. At the time of his fall, the all-rounder was leading the overall World Cup.

