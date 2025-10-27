Marco Schwarz celebrates his 2nd place in Sölden. Keystone

On Sunday, the Austrians celebrate not only the national holiday, but also the strong performances of their ski stars. Marco Schwarz's second place is particularly emotional.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, Marco Odermatt wins the giant slalom in Sölden ahead of Marco Schwarz.

When Schwarz tore his cruciate ligament in December 2023, he was leading the overall World Cup ahead of Marco Odermatt. Since then, he hasn't really got back on track.

For the Austrian, 2nd place is therefore tantamount to redemption after an "insanely difficult year". Show more

On December 22, 2023, Marco Schwarz wins the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio. He traveled to Bormio as the overall World Cup leader, where he tore his cruciate ligament for the second time since 2019 six days after his triumph. The following year, "Blacky" started the season late due to a slipped disc and was unable to build on his previous performances.

Redemption on Sunday. Marco Schwarz puts up a good fight against Marco Odermatt and finishes second behind the Swiss. "It was really emotional today, I have to say. It was like the first time I was on the podium after my first cruciate ligament rupture," says Schwarz after the race. He shed a few tears of joy at the award ceremony: "It took a lot of pressure off."

He thought about all the hours he had spent in the gym and on the physio tables. "To be back on the podium again is something you work towards." Last year, he put a lot of pressure on himself, but never got into riding: "It was an insanely difficult year last year, firstly I struggled physically and then mentally too." However, he has been pain-free since mid-June: "That's actually the best feeling. It took me a year and a half to get here and now I'm super happy that it's like this."

The Austrians celebrate Marco Schwarz. Keytsone

Atomic racing director Christian Höflehner goes into raptures after the podium finish: "When Blacky licks blood and is so calm and happy with himself and the world, you know he's going to be dangerous. He's in this thing right now." ÖSV Alpine boss Christian Mitter is also delighted with the all-rounder's "super result". "He brought it down in a disciplined and stable manner. Really big respect - even with the visibility."

Will the duel between the Marcos be rekindled?

Whether Marco Schwarz will also pose a threat to Marco Odermatt in the battle for the crystal globes remains to be seen in the next few races. There are two more slaloms in November - and unlike Odi, Schwarz could collect the next points there. However, the 30-year-old is tempering expectations: "Of course I also trained for the slalom in the summer, but not as much as the last few years."

As far as the super-G is concerned, he can't really assess where he stands yet. "Of course I had a good block in Chile, where the aim was to get back up to speed. But I still don't have much to compare with the competition. I have to make sure that I get some more training in."

Marco Odermatt, for his part, has proven that he is still the man to beat. He underlined this on Sunday with his "Still here" cheer. He has nothing but words of praise for his rival: "He's very fast. And he's extremely nice, always fair and deserves to be on the podium again."

Marco Odermatt (center) wins ahead of Marco Schwarz (left) and Norway's Atle Lie McGrath. Keystone

Austria leads the nations ranking

The Austrians are also encouraged by the nation rankings. From 1990 to 2019, Austria racked up an incredible 30 triumphs in the Alpine Nations' Cup. However, this dominance is long gone: Switzerland took the lead from the 2019/20 season and has since won 4 out of 5 possible victories in the Nations Cup. After the first race weekend, which was heralded by a giant slalom victory from Julia Scheib, the proud skiing nation is now in first place for the time being. Last year, the Austrians were beaten by the Swiss by a margin of over 3,000 points.

