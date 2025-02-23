Marco Odermatt is celebrated by the Swiss fans in the leader box. KEYSTONE

The Swiss men dominate the ski circus in the super-G and downhill. Marco Odermatt urges caution after the festival in Crans-Montana.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In nine out of a total of twelve speed races this season, the winner was Swiss.

"Unbelievable," says Odermatt about the dominance of the Swiss-Ski team. One day after the triple victory in the downhill in Crans-Montana, the man from Nidwalden warned his colleagues not to take it all for granted.

The Swiss took a double victory in the super-G in Valais. Compared to the previous day, Franjo von Allmen is missing from the podium alongside Odermatt and Alexis Monney. Dominik Paris steps into the breach, standing on the podium for the first time in over a year. Show more

The Swiss speed team outpaces the competition. Odermatt, Monney, Von Allmen and Co. have been hard to beat this season. In the current season, only three of the twelve speed races so far have seen a racer from outside the Swiss-Ski team on the top step of the podium.

In Crans-Montana, the Swiss clearly underlined their dominance. After the triple victory in the downhill, there is a double victory in the super-G. Marco Odermatt wins ahead of Alexis Monney and thus confirms his world championship title in that discipline, just as Von Allmen did the day before in the downhill. "If Franjo can confirm world championship gold like that, then I had to too," says Odermatt with a grin on SRF.

The Swiss dominance is "unbelievable" for Odermatt. Despite the euphoria, the man from Nidwalden urges caution. He had already said within the team yesterday: "There is now a great danger that we will take this for granted and have the feeling that it is normality."

The fact is: it is indeed normality at the moment. A normality that does not come from doing nothing and is subject to intensive daily work.

Von Allmen cannot implement his plan

Franjo von Allmen's journey does not quite go according to plan. The man from Simmental makes a mistake and loses speed and time as a result. "It really annoys me," he says on SRF. Specifically, it annoys him that he didn't implement his plan.

Von Allmen can then try again at the beginning of March to fully implement his plan. The Swiss speed team will then be at the start in Kvitfjell, Norway.

