Marco Odermatt put in a "perfect" run in Crans-Montana according to his own words. KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen, Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney make up the podium in the downhill in Crans-Montana. What the racers had to say about the Swiss triple victory.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen wins the downhill in Crans-Montana ahead of Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney.

Despite a "perfect race", Odermatt is unable to overtake his compatriot Von Allmen. But that doesn't bother the man from Nidwalden. "I'm very satisfied," he says.

The winner Von Allmen is satisfied but surprised. In an interview after the race, he explained that he hadn't expected to be so fast after making a few small mistakes. Show more

The Swiss men's speed team is currently the measure of all things. In the sixth downhill race of the World Cup season, a Swiss won for the fifth time.

In Crans-Montana, the Swiss are celebrating three times over. Franjo von Allmen wins ahead of Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney. Von Allmen never expected to win. "I didn't think I would be able to build on my world championship title like this," said Von Allmen on "SRF".

For Von Allmen, the triumph is his first downhill victory in the World Cup. Before the race, the man from Simmental made it clear: the course in Valais is easy, but not easy to win. After his run, he said: "I surprised myself with how fast I was."

Odermatt on Von Allmen: "Hard to beat"

Not easy to win - this is also underlined by Marco Odermatt's statements. The man from Nidwalden speaks of a "perfect race" on "SRF". "I don't know where I could do better. I am very satisfied." A perfect run is not enough to hold a candle to Von Allmen. "Franjo currently has the highest basic speed of all of us. If he gets it down cleanly, he's difficult to beat."

Alexis Monney completes the podium. The man from Fribourg is surprised by his third place, as he says on "SRF" that he is "not so good" on courses like the one in Crans-Montana. He likes difficult courses more.

Disappointed Murisier

Justin Murisier is disappointed with his performance. He loses over two seconds on the best time and finishes in 18th place. "I didn't find the key today (...). I am very disappointed." So Murisier is not jumping for joy: "From a Swiss-Ski point of view, there are a lot of positives today, but from an individual athlete's point of view, today is really bad. I can't be happy at the moment."

But Von Allmen, Odermatt and Monney are happy, celebrating the first Swiss triple victory in a downhill race since 1996.