Marco Odermatt impressed in the speed races at the weekend. But the next disappointment came in the giant slalom. Keystone

Marco Odermatt was eliminated for the third time in a row in his showpiece discipline, the giant slalom, and spoke plainly after the race. Only his compatriot and winner Thomas Tumler had words of praise.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt doesn't make it to the finish in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek. It's the third failure in a row in his showpiece discipline.

"This has never happened to me before (...). It's almost embarrassing," says the 27-year-old after the race, which was surprisingly won by team-mate Thomas Tumler.

On Saturday, Odermatt celebrated his first win of the season in the super-G in Beaver Creek. He came second in the downhill on Friday. Show more

"It was so bad for me that you don't have to be annoyed. That's why I was so happy for Tommy," says Marco Odermatt, showing greatness after his third giant slalom failure in a row.

The man from Nidwalden, who recently failed to make it to the finish at the season opener in Sölden and the last giant of last season in Saalbach, was also eliminated in Beaver Creek. He missed a gate in the second run and is still waiting for his first giant slalom points this winter.

"Almost embarrassing"

Odermatt can't find an explanation for his retirement so soon after the race. "It's never happened to me like this before. I changed the set-up a bit. I had to detach briefly and then I was already standing next to it. It was almost embarrassing," he says clearly. "You come onto this banana with a lot of speed. It doesn't like to make mistakes."

Odermatt does not feel insecure after his latest failure. Especially as he can still look back on an overall successful Beaver Creek weekend with a 2nd place in the downhill on Friday and victory in the super-G on Saturday.

"It doesn't change much. I know that if I ski well, I can win these races," says Odermatt. And is nevertheless hard on himself: "If you ski as badly as you did today, you don't win them. It's relatively easy."

There were only words of praise for team-mate Tumler on this day: "He stayed cool these days, did his runs and didn't overdo it. He knew that everything was going well for him. He had his first podium here, now his first win - he knows how it works here."

