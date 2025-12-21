In the fourth race in four days, Marco Odermatt fails to make it onto the podium for the first time. Picture: Keystone

For the first time since March 2021, Marco Odermatt finishes a giant slalom without standing on the podium. At the finish line, the man from Nidwalden is looking for explanations for the end of his impressive streak.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss giant slalom cracks finish off the podium for once in Alta Badia. The best Swiss-Ski racer is Marco Odermatt in 6th place.

This breaks an impressive streak for the man from Nidwalden: he has finished on the podium in every giant slalom since March 2021, unless he was eliminated.

In the finish area, the 28-year-old searches for the reasons for the end of the series: "I certainly wasn't the most hungry at the start today." Show more

As early as the first run, it became apparent that Marco Odermatt's uncanny podium streak in the giant slalom in Alta Badia could come to an end. The dominator doesn't get up to speed as hoped, falls one and a half seconds behind Marco Schwarz's best time and is classified in 11th place at the halfway point.

In the second run, Odermatt therefore goes on the attack unusually early and is able to improve. "It was a good reaction after the first run. We adjusted the material to the right side. But when you're one and a half seconds behind, you know it's going to be very difficult," says Odermatt in the SRF interview after the race. "I risked everything at the bottom, then unfortunately I made a mistake on the second last wave."

The lack of mental freshness

Thanks to the eighth-fastest run time, Odermatt nevertheless improves to sixth place at the end of the race. However, it was not enough to make it onto the podium. Excluding retirements, Odermatt misses out on the giant slalom podium for the first time since March 2021, when he finished eleventh at the season finale in Lenzerheide.

However, the end of the uncanny streak is explainable, even if Odermatt does not want the three exhausting speed races in Val Gardena/Gröden to be an excuse. "Last year I was also able to win here after Val Gardena/Gröden. I've already managed that. But when little things come into play and you choose the wrong equipment, then in the end it's a few tenths of a second too much," says the 50-time World Cup winner.

Physically, however, he felt good. What was missing was a certain mental freshness. "I certainly wasn't the most hungry at the start today," admits Odermatt. "The final will to win this race was perhaps missing a little."

Bullet fight is launched

Now at least the battle for the small crystal globe in the giant slalom seems more open than it has been for a long time. While Odermatt has dominated almost at will in his showpiece discipline in recent years, he had to relinquish the lead in Alta Badia to Stefan Brennsteiner, who completed the podium behind his compatriot Schwarz and Pinheiro Braathen. The 60 points that the 34-year-old winner of Copper Mountain received for his 3rd place allowed him to overtake Odermatt by five points in the discipline ranking. Schwarz is 53 points behind the new leader after his victory.

While the slalom racers have one more race on Monday in Alta Badia, Odermatt is taking a well-deserved short Christmas break after the mammoth program. Three days after Christmas Eve, he continues with the super-G in Livigno, the next giant slalom is in Adelboden. As in Alta Badia, Odermatt has also stood at the top of the podium in the classic race in the Bernese Oberland the last four times. From a Swiss perspective, let's hope that the Gran Risa story doesn't repeat itself at the foot of the Chuenisbärgli on January 10.

You might also be interested in