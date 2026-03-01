The men's World Cup Super-G in Garmisch cannot take place. Fog and rain prevent it from taking place. Marco Odermatt shows in his Instagram story what the mood is like in the Swiss Ski Team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After two postponements, the jury decided at 12.20 pm to cancel the race in the Bavarian Alps, which was originally scheduled for 11.15 am. The reason given was poor visibility, which prevented a fair and safe race.

According to FIS Race Director Markus Waldner, the race will be rescheduled for Friday, March 13 in Courchevel. The last speed stage before the World Cup finals in Kvitfjell and Hafjell will therefore be a race triple with two super-Gs and a downhill.

The Swiss would have been only too happy to start the third-last super-G of the season in Garmisch after celebrating a triple victory in the downhill the day before with Marco Odermatt, Alexis Monney and Stefan Rogentin. Odermatt would have been the big favorite going into the race on the Kandahar slope. He leads the discipline rankings by 158 points ahead of Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr.

Von Allmen gives the finger

Instead of on the slopes, the man from Nidwalden is providing entertainment on social media for once, showing in his Instagram story how he and his team-mates are feeling even before the race was canceled. Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen, Justin Murisier and co. compete with not entirely serious grimaces. Even a few stinky fingers can be seen (see video above)

Garmisch, at just over 700 meters above sea level, is particularly hard hit by climate change. This year too, high temperatures and a lack of snow prevailed during the World Cup races. Despite this, the organizers once again managed to create a World Cup-ready slope. Next season, both the men's and women's races will be held in Garmisch.

You might also be interested in this