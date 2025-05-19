Marco Odermatt would like to see a more balanced World Cup calendar. Picture: Keystone

The provisional FIS World Cup calendar for next season has been finalized and includes 37 races each for men and women. For Marco Odermatt and Justin Murisier, however, there is a catch.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The provisional program for the coming World Cup winter is known. There will be 17 speed races and 20 technical races each for men and women.

Marco Odermatt and Justin Murisier criticize the provisional calendar for its imbalance. "While ten slaloms are to be held, only seven downhill races are currently planned. That doesn't make much sense to me," says Odermatt.

The World Cup program will not be officially approved until mid-June at the FIS Congress. Show more

Just over a week ago, the FIS published the provisional World Cup calendar for the 2025/26 Olympic winter. 37 races each - consisting of 17 speed and 20 technical races - are to be included in the upcoming World Cup season for women and men. And unlike last time, only one longer stay in the USA is planned for both genders this time.

The gap in the men's calendar before New Year's Eve is also noticeable. Because Bormio is the venue for the Olympic Games in February, the races on the Stelvio will be dropped from the World Cup calendar this year. The search for a replacement race is still ongoing.

10 slaloms and only 7 downhill races?

Marco Odermatt, who is currently getting into shape with his team colleagues at a training camp in Spain, is not satisfied with the provisional program. "We athletes have been arguing for years for a balanced race calendar with nine World Cup races per discipline. We're a long way from that now," Odermatt tells Blick, adding: "While ten slaloms are to be held, only seven downhill races are currently planned. That doesn't make much sense to me."

The four-time overall World Cup winner still sees room to make the race program more balanced. He is not in favor of an additional downhill at the classic races in Wengen and Kitzbühel. "But maybe we can still find a venue for a downhill in the week of the Old Year. If not, we should discuss whether a downhill can be held in Crans-Montana at the end of January instead of the super-G. I could also imagine that another downhill could be added in Courchevel in March," says Odermatt.

Justin Murisier blows the same horn. "The downhill is presented as the supreme alpine discipline. That's why it can't be right that the fewest races are held in this discipline of all disciplines," says the 33-year-old. The last word has probably not yet been spoken on this matter. The World Cup program will not be officially approved until mid-June at the FIS Congress.

Here we are 🤩



The provisional calendars of the Audi FIS World Cup 2025/2026! ⛷️



Save the dates! 🗓️



From 1 to 10, how excited are you? 🔥#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/lC88z3nx9i — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) May 9, 2025

