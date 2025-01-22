Marco Odermatt at the second downhill training in Kitzbühel. KEYSTONE

After the classic on the Lauberhorn, the next legendary downhill continues. The Streif is ready in Kitzbühel. This is how the second training session for Saturday's race went.

Sandro Zappella

Mattia Casse wins the second downhill training session in Kitzbühel, where the traditional downhill is on the program on Saturday. Casse conquered the Stref in 1:54:33 and was 54 hundredths faster than the surprising Austrian Stefan Eichberger.

The best Swiss racer is once again Alexis Monney. The winner of the first training session lost 1.3 seconds on the best time and finished in 10th place. Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen have not yet got up to speed. Odermatt lost a good 2 seconds to Casse with a gate error, von Allmen experienced a moment of shock after the Hausbergkante, but crossed the finish line unharmed with a deficit of over 3 seconds.

The training in the live ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Start number 35 Hacker breaks off his run But the Austrians' joy was short-lived. Shortly after Eichberger, Felix Hacker had to stop his race in pain. The 25-year-old lies down, holds his knee and has to be transported away by helicopter.

Start number 34 Eichberger sets an exclamation mark The 24-year-old shows a strong training run and keeps up with the leading Casse for long stretches. At the finish, the Austrian was 54 hundredths behind in second place.

Starting number 32 Boisset (SUI) with a big gap Because a squirrel gets lost on the course, Arnaud Boisset has to wait a few minutes before his start. The 26-year-old then has a hard time with the Streif and has to survive a few tricky moments. He crosses the finish line in 31st place, more than four seconds behind. An animal troublemaker delays Arnaud Boisset's start. ORF

Starting number 30 Adrien Theaux (FRA) The Frenchman closes the field of the first 30 drivers. Theaux makes no further changes to the front positions.

Start number 29 Romed Baumann (GER) The veteran is still behind. 21st place, over two seconds behind.

Start number 28 Sam Morse (USA) Morse loses over two seconds.

Start number 27 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) The Norwegian with a very strong training and intermediate rank 2, but 0.61 seconds behind the leading Casse.

Start number 26 Brodie Seger (CAN) Seger is right behind Rösti, 2.4 seconds behind.

Start number 25 Lars Rösti (SUI) The surprise man from Wengen, when he finished 8th in the downhill with a high start number. Another solid performance in this training run, 18th place.

Start number 24 Nils Alphand (FRA) 20th place, over three seconds behind.

Race number 23 Christof Innerhofer (ITA) As usual, Innerhofer is strong in training. Today it is also icy and beating. Perfect conditions for the Italian. 3rd place for Innerhofer, can he repeat this performance in the downhill?

Starting number 22 Elian Lehto (FIN) The young Finn loses over two seconds.

Race number 21 Jared Goldberg (USA) The top 20 downhill skiers are through. Goldberg follows immediately after, in 14th place.

Start number 20 Stefan Babinsky (AUT) Babinsky finished second in the first training session and is also showing his ambitions today. He is in the lead with the best time, then he makes a gating mistake. Nevertheless, Babinsky also shows that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Starting number 19 Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) The next Austrian skier. Hemetsberger puts in a very impressive performance and is only 0.19 seconds behind by the last intermediate time. "There you go", cheer the commentators on "ORF".

Starting number 18 Otmar Striedinger (AUT) The first Austrian in this home race. Due to the absence of Kriechmayr, the Austrians are missing their top skier. Striediger in 9th place after all.

Starting number 17 Alexis Monney (SUI) Once again a Swiss is at the start. Alexis Monney, who was the fastest in yesterday's training, is also doing much better today than his teammates. Intermediate 6th place, but he still has a lot of room for improvement if he continues to the end.

Starting number 16 Florian Schieder (ITA) The third Italian in a row. Schieder is struggling in various places, but is still fast. Intermediate 6th place, at the bottom he has also taken a lot of speed out.

Starting number 15 Dominik Paris (ITA) The next Italian also masters the Hahnenkamm downhill in this training run with flying colors. Dominik Paris can keep up with Casse for a long time, but loses over a second in the last two sections. But Paris should also be a force to be reckoned with in the downhill.

Starting number 14 Mattia Casse (ITA) The Italian is one of the extended favorites for the downhill and shows why. He sets the fastest time in several passages and also crouches down after the finish jump. His lead is 0.66 seconds. Someone has got himself into position.

Start number 13 Miha Hrobat (SLO) In Wengen, Hrobat shone in third place behind Odermatt and von Allmen. Here he is in 5th place with a gate error.

Start number 12 Alexander Cameron (CAN) The Canadians are proving strong in this second downhill training run. Alexander Cameron is also among the front runners and is classified in 3rd place. Cameron was already classified in 3rd place in the first training run.

Starting number 11 Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) Good training for the American. At the top of the course, he is a step behind, which he is able to reduce further and further. At the finish he was around six tenths behind, but there were some really strong sections.

Starting number 10 Justin Murisier (SUI) The man from Valais is taking it easy today and loses over three seconds by the finish.

Start number 9 Marco Odermatt (SUI) The Wengen winner loses time continuously and even passes a gate in the traverse. At the finish he is over a second behind. That certainly didn't go according to plan for Odermatt. He will draw his conclusions from this. After all, it only counts on Friday (super-G) and Saturday (downhill).

Starting number 8 Nils Allegre (FRA) The third Frenchman at the start and the fastest racer so far. Nils Allegre is a few hundredths ahead of Crawford.

Starting number 7 Franjo von Allmen (SUI) The super-G winner from Wengen shows a really strong second downhill training run. At least until the jump over the mousetrap. The Swiss suddenly finds himself lying in the snow, but is able to save himself and prevent the fall. Lucky for von Allmen in this situation!

Starting number 6 Bryce Bennett (USA) The American also takes out a lot at the bottom. The times today should be taken with a pinch of salt anyway. Especially from the finish jump onwards, all the racers are riding upright.

Start number 5 Mathieu Bailet (FRA) Lucky for Bailet, as he enters the traverse he gets stuck on a gate but is able to keep his balance. He was very close to the catch, which could have ended badly.

Starting number 4 Maxence Muzaton (FRA) The Frenchman lines up between the two in second place.

Start number 3 James Crawford (CAN) The Canadian is a little more aggressive than Rogentin in front of him. Up to the last intermediate time he already has a 1.7 second lead, then over 2.5 seconds at the finish.

Start number 2 Stefan Rogentin (SUI) A Swiss skier also wears start number 2. And Stefan Rogentin actually starts and sets a first time of 1:57.66 in the snow. But the man from Graubünden goes over the finish jump upright.

Start number 1 Marco Kohler (SUI) The first Swiss skier does not start.

Delayed start Forerunner crashes The Streif has already thrown the first racer off before the training has even started. A forerunner falls backwards in the mousetrap and lands in the net. The start of training is delayed.

Odermatt's big goal At the age of 27, Marco Odermatt has already won practically everything a skier can win. World champion, Olympic champion, overall World Cup winner. Before the season, the 43-time World Cup winner revealed his biggest goal of the season: to win the downhill in Kitzbühel.

The second downhill training The second and final downhill training session on the Hahnenkamm downhill starts at 11:30 am. It's worth being there right from the start, as five Swiss racers are in the first ten. The starting numbers of the Swiss: 1 Marco Kohler

2 Stefan Rogentin

7 Franjo von Allmen

9 Marco Odermatt

10 Justin Murisier

17 Alexis Monney

25 Lars Rösti

32 Arnaud Boisset

42 Livio Hiltbrand

52 Alessio Miggiano

58 Christophe Torrent

60 Gael Zulauf Show more

Three races in Kitz As in Wengen, there are also three races on the program in Kitzbühel. A super-G on Friday, the downhill on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday. The race program in Kitzbühel Wednesday: 11:30, 2nd downhill training Thursday: rest day Friday : 11:30, Super-G Friday : 11:30, Downhill Sunday: 10:15, 1st run slalom, 13:30, 2nd run slalom Show more

Monney the fastest in first training The Swiss men have dominated the four World Cup downhill races so far this winter and celebrated a double victory in each. Alexis Monney (winner of the downhill in Bormio) was also the fastest in the first downhill training session in Kitzbühel. The other Swiss skiers took things a little more slowly. The results of the 1st training run 1st Alexis Monney (SUI), 1:55.20

2nd Stefan Babinsky (AUT), +0.15

3rd Alexander Cameron (CAN), +0.40 other Swiss

11. Franjo von Allmen (SUI), +1.23

12th Marco Odermatt (SUI) +1.24

22nd Stefan Rogentin (SUI), +1.94 Show more An uncanny series Four double victories in four downhill races: the overwhelming Swiss dominance

Show more

More ski videos