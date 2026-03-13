Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row. Keystone

Marco Odermatt races to third place on the podium in the downhill in Courcheval and writes several chapters of skiing history.

Patrick Lämmle

After Franjo von Allmen retires, Odermatt is already the winner of the small globe for the best downhill skier of the season before his run.

Of course, this is no reason for Odermatt to ski down the mountain with the handbrake on. Although the best skier of recent years does not produce the perfect run, it is still good enough to greet him from the podium at the end.

It is already podium place number 102 for Odermatt. He thus sets a Swiss record that he previously shared with Lara Gut-Behrami and Vreni Schneider. The two women have each stood on the podium 101 times. Pirmin Zurbriggen held the men's record for many years with 84 podium places.

Only Ingemar Stenmark (155) and Marcel Hirscher (138) have more podium places than Odermatt. Among the women, Mikaela Shiffrin (166), Lindsey Vonn (145), Annemarie Moser-Pröll (114) and Renate Götschl (110) are four skiers who have stood on the podium more often than the man from Nidwalden.

Odermatt wins the overall World Cup for the fifth time

And Odermatt not "only" wins the small globe, but also the big one. The Swiss athlete secured the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row. He thus catches up with Marc Girardelli. Only the Austrian Marcel Hirscher has won the globe more often, namely eight times.

Annemarie Moser-Pröll is the number one in the women's event as six-time overall World Cup winner, followed by Mikaela Shiffrin with five big crystal globes. However, a sixth could follow in a few days, as the US American leads the overall standings with a nice cushion ahead of Emma Aicher and Camille Rast.

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