Marco Odermatt and Federica Brignone pose with the big crystal ball. KEYSTONE

Ahead of the new ski season, Marco Odermatt talks to Blick about the hype surrounding him and reveals why he is worried about the rise of artificial intelligence.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt talks about the hype surrounding him in an interview with "Blick" ahead of the upcoming ski season.

He reveals that there are moments when he "has to set himself apart" and explains that he finds this difficult with small children "with big, warm eyes", but not with "drunken joggers".

Odermatt also recounts how he "didn't have a single quiet minute" as a spectator at the Brünig-Schwinget.

He is also a little concerned about the progress of AI. For example, he saw a "deceptively real" fake video of him making out with Italian star Federica Brignone. Show more

Together with skiing legend Pirmin Zurbriggen, Marco Odermatt talks to Blick about the hype surrounding him ahead of the start of the season in Sölden. While Zurbriggen admits that the attention "gnawed" at him "enormously" during his sporting heyday, Odermatt often seems to deal with it calmly.

But that's not always the case, the 28-year-old reveals. "There are moments when you have to set yourself apart from the fans. Especially before the start of the race. But when ten little kids are looking at you with big, warm eyes, I find it difficult to turn down requests for selfies or autographs." It's different when "ten drunk 'jogglä'" ask for a picture together on the way to the chairlift.

It's all very situational, admits Odermatt. "I don't always deal with it in the same relaxed way." But of course it's easier to bear the hype around big successes. "After a victory like the one in Adelboden, it's logically nicer to swim in the crowd than after a less successful competition."

Fake make-out video looked "deceptively real"

At the beginning of his popularity, the thing that bothered him most was that he could no longer do the normal things in life. But he didn't just put up with it. "At some point, I realized that I didn't want to have all these things taken away from me. I still want to go out with my colleagues, I want to go to a city festival with my friends in the summer and I also wanted to go to the Brünig-Schwinget."

However, he will refrain from doing the latter in future. "After the Brünig-Schwinget, it was clear to me that I would no longer attend this festival. As a spectator at the Brünig, I really didn't have a single quiet minute," says Odermatt.

And the media and fan hype doesn't stop at the net either. Odermatt has already had to learn this the hard way. "Fortunately, I've been spared any false headlines so far. What worries me a little is the development in the field of artificial intelligence," says Odermatt and reveals: "A video recently emerged showing Federica Brignone and me making out on the podium after the bullet handover at the World Cup final. Of course it's a fake video. But it does look deceptively real."

