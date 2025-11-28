Marco Odermatt wins the super-G in Copper Mountain ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr (left) and Raphael Haaser (right). Keystone

Marco Odermatt wins the super-G at Copper Mountain. After the victory, he is satisfied with his performance and praises his rivals from Austria.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins the super-G in Copper Mountain ahead of three Austrians.

Odermatt, who had been ill in the days leading up to the race, is absolutely delighted with his performance.

Odi also has words of praise for his rivals from Austria. Show more

Marco Odermatt is ailing in the days leading up to the first speed race of the season. He doesn't want to give any interviews on Wednesday in order to take it easy. And yet on Thursday he celebrates his 47th World Cup victory in the super-G at Copper Mountain. Odermatt has competed twice this season, twice standing at the top of the podium. His first victory came in the giant slalom at the season opener in Sölden. The Swiss skier is already in brilliant form again.

In the SRF interview after his triumph, Odermatt says: "I have to be honest, I didn't really get into the race feeling today. It all felt strange somehow. However, he is "satisfied from top to bottom" with his performance, as he was able to implement his plan exactly. The feeling on the skis was also "very, very good".

Odermatt shares the podium with the Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser. With Stefan Babinsky (4th) and Lukas Feuerstein (6th), two other Austrians are also among the front runners. During the live TV broadcast, Odermatt can be seen chatting with Kriechmayr in the finish area. In the ORF interview, Odi doesn't want to reveal what they were talking about, but says with a grin on his face: "I always talk a bit of nonsense with Vinc."

Odi then goes on to heap praise on his challengers: "The Austrians are brutally strong. But that's no surprise to me, they were beaten last year." On SRF, Kriechmayr says: "Marco is still the measure of all things. We expected that too, but let's see what the next races bring."

This is what happens next

On Friday, the men's giant slalom is on the program in Copper Mountain. The first run starts at 18:00, the second at 21:00. On Saturday, the women will then compete in a giant slalom at the same venue, followed by a slalom on Sunday.

You might also be interested in