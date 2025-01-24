Marco Odermatt races to his first victory in Kitzbühel in the challenging super-G on the Streif and closes one of the few remaining gaps in his palmarès. But the euphoria is limited.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt has done it: in the super-G on the Streif on Friday, he skis to his first victory in Kitzbühel. The man from Nidwalden wins ahead of Austrian Raphael Haaser and team-mate Stefan Rogentin.

However, his maiden victory is overshadowed by numerous crashes. "A lot of mistakes happened today, including my own," says Odermatt at the finish.

The joy is therefore limited. Odermatt also makes it clear: "The big goal is the downhill tomorrow." Show more

Marco Odermatt has struck again. The man from Nidwalden is the fastest to master the difficult super-G on the Streif on Friday, relegating Austrian Raphael Haaser and compatriot Stefan Rogentin to the places of honor and celebrating his first victory on the legendary course in Kitzbühel.

"It's a very special day," says Odermatt happily in the SRF interview at the finish. However, the 27-year-old doesn't break out into great jubilation after the numerous crashes: "It's a shame that there were so many crashes, it takes away the euphoria and the emotions. But maybe that's a good thing, so you can stay focused on tomorrow."

"It's a brutal track"

Several racers crash on the challenging Streif. Veteran Alexis Pinturault, for example, was badly hit and had to be transported away by helicopter. "A lot of mistakes happened today, including my own. It's a brutal slope, that's nothing new. That's why I'm very pleased that I was able to show a smart and solid run," says Odermatt.

However, the muted euphoria is not only due to the falls. With the downhill on Saturday, the big highlight is still to come for the overall World Cup winner. "The big goal is the downhill tomorrow. But if I can take home a golden chamois today, then I've achieved a big goal."

In view of the downhill classic on Saturday, the super-G triumph should by no means be overrated. "It's a new race, a new day, a new discipline," Odermatt makes clear. "You can take over the good feeling and certain things in the material, but stay humble is a good word."

