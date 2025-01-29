Marco Odermatt takes another podium place in the giant slalom in Schladming with 3rd place. KEYSTONE

For once, Marco Odermatt is not going to plan in a giant slalom in Schladming. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old improves from 12th to 3rd place in the second run, keeping an incredible streak alive.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt finishes 3rd in the giant slalom in Schladming and thus makes it onto the podium once again.

The man from Nidwalden thus continues an incredible series of podiums. Since March 2021, Odermatt has always finished in the top 3 in the giant slalom.

In these 33 races, the 27-year-old has celebrated 24 victories, finished second and third three times each and was also eliminated three times. Show more

Marco Odermatt made it onto the podium behind the Norwegian duo Alexander Steen Olsen and Henrik Kristoffersen in the hundredths thriller in Schladming. For once, things didn't really go to plan for the man from Nidwalden in the wet race.

After an unsuccessful first run, he was only in 12th place. He also made a time-consuming mistake in the final section of the second run. In the end, he still made it onto the podium - partly because he had the hundredths on his side. Team-mate Loïc Meillard in 4th place was just 0.01 seconds behind at the finish.

If Odermatt had taken a quarter of a second longer, he would only have finished in 11th place. But Odermatt has the hundredths on his side. In an interview with SRF after the race, he says: "I would have preferred to save my luck for the World Championships when it comes to the medals, but of course I'm happy to take it."

If he finishes, he ends up on the podium

With his next podium finish, Odermatt not only defends his lead in the giant slalom World Cup, he also continues an incredible streak.

On March 20, 2021 in Lenzerheide, Odermatt finished eleventh in the giant slalom. Since then, he has finished in the top three in every giant slalom in which he has finished.

Odermatt's incredible record since March 2021:

⛷️ 33 giant slaloms

🥇 24 victories

🥈 3 second places

🥉 3 third places

❌ 3 times eliminated

The next giant slalom will take place on February 14 at the World Championships in Saalbach. If Odermatt crosses the finish line, almost everything statistically points to him winning a medal.

