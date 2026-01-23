Swiss ski racer Loïc Meillard and his wife Zoé Chastan have become parents for the first time. The couple posted a picture of the newborn's tiny feet on Instagram.

"Welcome home little girl", the social media post read. For the medal hero of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo (I), it is the next highlight of the year, as reported by various online portals. The couple got married at the end of April.

Meillard comes from the Neuchâtel Jura. However, he has lived in the canton of Valais for some time. In mid-February, it was announced that the 29-year-old and his 33-year-old partner would soon become parents.

Meillard won three medals at the Winter Olympics in February: A gold in the slalom, a silver in the team combined and a bronze in the giant slalom.