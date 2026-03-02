Federica Brignone is no longer racing this season. Keystone

Federica Brignone is no longer racing this winter. The Italian is retiring early from the World Cup in order to regenerate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even after the serious injury to her left knee eleven months ago, she had never lost sight of her ultimate goal. She was determined to be at the Olympic Games in her home country. She did everything she could to win the race against time.

The drudgery despite persistent pain was to pay off. Brignone was not just there in Cortina. She provided some great moments with her victories in the super-G and giant slalom. She was probably the most surprising double Olympic champion at these Games.

Brignone only competed four times in the World Cup, twice before and twice after her great performances under the five rings. That should have been it. After the late start to the season, the 35-year-old Italian decided to retire early from the sport.

Great strain on the body

"I think I've put my body through a lot in the last few months," explains Brignone in an article in the Italian winter sports publication "Sciare Magazine". "From the day of my injury, I have been fully committed to taking part in this year's Games and achieving two goals - to carry the Italian flag and to stand on the podium," says the Italian.

She continued: "I even made it twice and stood on top of the podium. I tried to continue the season, but my body is now making itself felt. That's why I'm using the end of the season to give myself a break and continue my rehabilitation as best I can."