Val d’Isère will play a central role in the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps. The IOC has approved this change.

Val d'Isère will take center stage at the 2030 Olympics, just like Lindsey Vonn in this photo from last September.

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in a press release, the Executive Board has confirmed the revised map of host venues, thereby officially incorporating the renowned winter sports resort into the Olympic program. Val d’Isère will host some of the alpine skiing events, thereby expanding the existing distribution of alpine competitions across the French Alps.

The adjustments that have now been confirmed mark a significant change in direction from the original bid for the Games. At that time, the ski races were to take place exclusively in Courchevel and Méribel. Méribel is no longer part of the Olympic plan, while Val d’Isère will host some of the competitions. The IOC views the changes as contributing to the quality of competition, organizational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of the Games.

In addition to including Val d’Isère, the IOC approved further adjustments. For example, the ice sports center will be moved from Nice to Lyon. The Executive Board also confirmed the Dutch Thialf Arena in Heerenveen as the venue for the speed skating competitions.