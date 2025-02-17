Loïc Meillard with his gold medal. Keystone

Switzerland finished the Ski World Championships in Saalbach with 13 medals and tops the medal table. Loïc Meillard and Federica Brignone scooped the most prize money.

Switzerland dominated the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, winning a total of 13 medals (5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze).

The prize money distributed in the eleven competitions amounted to a total of 1,584,000 francs, of which 57,600 francs were for each individual title and smaller amounts for the other placings.

Loïc Meillard was the best-paid athlete at the World Championships with 108,000 francs, while Federica Brignone collected the most for the women with 93,600 francs, ahead of Wendy Holdener.

The Swiss ski team had a fantastic World Championships in Saalbach, winning 13 medals and taking first place in the medal table. With five gold, five silver and three bronze medals, Switzerland dominated the competition, leaving Austria behind with seven medals.

This extraordinary result brings back memories of the legendary World Championships in Crans-Montana in 1987, when the Swiss - led by Peter Müller, Pirmin Zurbriggen, Maria Walliser and Vreni Schneider - stood on the podium 14 times and won eight gold medals.

CHF 57,600 for a gold medal

At this year's World Ski Championships, prize money totaling CHF 1,584,000 was distributed in a total of eleven competitions.

The prize money for a world championship title in the individual competition amounted to 57,600 francs - in the combined team competition, the prize money was split between the athletes. The runner-up received 36,000 francs and third place 21,000 francs. Fourth to sixth place received 14,400, 8640 and 5760 francs respectively.

In the team competition, the prize was divided among all the athletes. In addition to the gold medal, Italy received a total of 72,000 francs, while Switzerland, who lost in the final, received 43,200 francs. Sweden, who came third, pocketed 28,800 francs.

In addition to the prize money, winning a world championship title also increases the commercial value of the athletes. As a world champion, you can demand higher sponsorship money - and most contracts include special bonuses for winning a medal.

Federica Brignone shone. Keystone

Meillard and Brignone top

In the men's event, Loïc Meillard was the only athlete to exceed the 100,000 franc mark. With a total of 108,000 francs, which he received from the FIS for first place in the slalom and team combined as well as third place in the giant slalom, he went home with the highest prize money.

Although Wendy Holdener won three medals, she is only in fourth place in the prize money rankings. The best-paid skier is Federica Brignone with 93,600 francs thanks to her gold medal in the giant slalom and silver medal in the

super-G,

Women's cash prizes Brignone 93,600 francs

Johnson 86,400

Venier 68,400

Holdener 64,800

Rast 57'600

Gut-Behrami 26'640 Show more