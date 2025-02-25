While the Swiss ski cracks take five out of six podium places in the two speed races in Crans Montana, there is not much to celebrate for the Austrians this weekend. On the contrary: for the ORF cameraman, the run almost ends in a violent crash.

Jan Arnet

A big scare for Joachim Puchner before the Super-G in Crans Montana on Sunday. The former ski racer races down the slope as a cameraman for ORF. Almost at the finish line, a piste worker suddenly drives right in front of the 37-year-old.

Fortunately, there is no crash. If Puchner had started the finish jump just a second earlier, it could have ended badly. "They're crazy, hey!", snorts the brother of speed specialist Mirjam Puchner (World Championship silver medal in the downhill) after crossing the finish line. "Hopefully there won't be anyone on the piste with the runners."

The day after, Puchner posts the clip on Instagram. "That was close in Crans-Montana," he writes. And: "You never want to experience something like that."