Marco Odermatt is once again the big dominator in the Ski World Cup this season. Keystone

Marco Odermatt remains in a class of his own in the ski circus. He has now achieved another coup in the overall World Cup - and another triumph along the way. "It's wonderful," says Odi.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 2nd place in the Hafjell giant slalom, Marco Odermatt has already secured the small crystal globe before the season finale.

The overall World Cup is now also mathematically out of the 27-year-old's reach.

"The fact that it works out in almost every race and I can win the fourth big globe is wonderful," says Odermatt. Show more

Marco Odermatt has now also mathematically secured his triumph in the overall World Cup. The best alpine athlete of the moment finished second behind Loïc Meillard and ahead of Thomas Tumler in the Swiss triple victory in the giant slalom in Hafjell. As a result, he extended his lead in the overall standings to 635 points - with five races still to go, the fourth big crystal globe in a row is now out of his reach.

In practice, he had already been able to celebrate before the race in Norway, as his closest rival Henrik Kristoffersen will not be competing in all the races at the upcoming season finale in the USA.

Happy end after a "bumpy road"

Odermatt was also able to celebrate winning the giant slalom discipline ranking early in Hafjell. Here, too, he can no longer be displaced from the top spot in the final event. The 27-year-old has also already secured the small crystal globe in the super-G - and he is also leading in the downhill ahead of the final race. The chances are therefore very good that the Swiss racer will win all the discipline rankings he is competing for, just like last winter.

"I have to say, the long season is starting to wear on me," admits Odermatt in the SRF interview after the race. "You have to keep building up the tension because there's a lot at stake." Every race would also be about the ball fight. "That takes a lot of energy. But from a Swiss perspective, it was of course perfect today," said Odermatt.

The road to the giant slalom globe was "bumpy" at the start. The man from Nidwalden was eliminated in the first two races. "As a rule, it doesn't work out. The fact that he has now managed to win this globe is brutally beautiful."

Congratulations from Kristoffersen

Winning the overall World Cup is also anything but a matter of course. "Over time, you forget what an achievement it is. Year after year, race after race, this consistency and dominance across three disciplines ... it's actually difficult enough in one discipline," says the 27-year-old. "The fact that it works in almost every race and I can win the fourth big globe is wonderful."

Once again, it is Odermatt who receives the congratulations. Also from Henrik Kristoffersen, who can only smile at the SRF: "Congratulations to Marco for the big globe, the small globe and so on."