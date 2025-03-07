Alexis Pinturault is not giving up after his second serious injury in a year Keystone

Alexis Pinturault wants to continue his career after the recent injury that ended his season prematurely - but will limit himself to giant slalom.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Alexis Pinturault had to end his season prematurely after a crash in the downhill in Kitzbühel.

He is not retiring for the coming season, but he is cutting back: he is focusing on the giant slalom. Show more

He is aiming for a comeback next season and wants to focus on his core business, the giant slalom, the 33-year-old Frenchman announced in a video conference on Friday.

It will probably be his last season, with the final highlight being the 2026 Olympic Games in northern Italy, explained Pinturault. He is abandoning his attempt to establish himself at the top in the downhill as well. "It's better to concentrate on what I do best, where I've always been best and where I'm always in the top 30 when I start the season," said Pinturault. The 2021 overall World Cup winner has won 18 of his 34 World Cup victories in his showpiece discipline.

Pinturault suffered a fractured tibial plateau and a meniscus injury in his right knee when he crashed in Kitzbühel in January, less than two months after his comeback from a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee. He had initially left it open as to whether he would continue his career. Now he wants to be back on skis in just one month.

