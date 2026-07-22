Eliane Christen
Profile
- First Name, Last Name: Eliane Christen
- Date of birth: January 19, 1999
- Size: 1.62 cm
- Ski Club: SC Gotthard Andermatt
- Kader: A
- On the roster since: May 1, 2016
- World Cup debut: December 21, 2023 (slalom, Courchevel)
- Leisure: freeriding, slacklining, hiking
- Favorite song: "Rock 'n' Roll Train" by AC/DC
- Favorite movie: Pirates of the Caribbean
- Favorite drink: El Tony Mate
South Florida League
South Florida League
South Florida League
South Florida League