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Who is Eliane Christen?
Sport
Ski
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Ski-Weltcup
Kalender
Porträts der Ski-Stars
Eliane Christen
Profile
First Name, Last Name:
Eliane Christen
Date of birth:
January 19, 1999
Size:
1.62 cm
Ski Club:
SC Gotthard Andermatt
Kader:
A
On the roster since:
May 1, 2016
World Cup debut:
December 21, 2023 (slalom, Courchevel)
Leisure Activities:
Freeriding, slacklining, hiking
Favorite song:
"Rock 'n' Roll Train" by AC/DC
Favorite movie:
Pirates of the Caribbean
Favorite drink:
El Tony Mate
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Eliane Christen
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Profile: Eliane Christen
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Profile: Eliane Christen
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