The life of Austrian ski prodigy Katharina Engelhardt changes abruptly after two cardiac arrests. The 18-year-old cross-country skier survives, but ends her career in competitive sports.

Here's what it's all about Austrian cross-country skier Katharina Engelhardt spent a week in the intensive care unit after developing myocarditis and survived two cardiac arrests.

At just 18 years old, she is now ending her career in competitive sports.

In an Instagram post, Engelhardt recounts the incident and warns other athletes. Summary created with

“I wasn’t told until later that I had suffered two cardiac arrests and had been in a deep coma for four days,” Katharina Engelhardt says in an Instagram post showing her in a hospital bed. Due to myocarditis, the 18-year-old Austrian spent a week in the intensive care unit. Her life hung by a thread.

“Even the excellent doctors in Linz thought I wouldn’t make it. But they were wrong, because I did make it,” Engelhardt writes, thanking the hospital staff, her family, and her friends for their tremendous support. “Above all, I’m grateful to Heli and Rose, who resuscitated me. I’m also very grateful to the doctors, because without them, I wouldn’t have made it either.”

Cross-Country Skiing Career Ends

In the wake of the incident, Engelhardt has decided to take action and end her promising career in cross-country skiing. “Unfortunately, competitive sports will no longer play a role in my life,” writes the 18-year-old skiing prodigy. In January, she had placed second in the sprint event at the Austrian Championships in Saalfelden.

“Still, I’m very grateful that I can still do regular sports. But cross-country skiing will always be my life! To all athletes: Please always take care of yourselves after an infection!” Engelhardt warns her fellow athletes.

In most cases, inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) occurs in connection with a viral infection. For this reason, experts recommend avoiding physical exertion while you have a cold or the flu and resuming training only once the infection has completely cleared up and you no longer have any symptoms. This recommendation also applies to competitive and elite athletes.