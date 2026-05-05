Although Ramon Zenhäusern is no longer part of a Swiss Ski squad, he is continuing his career. In an interview with blue Sport, the 33-year-old from Valais reveals how he is now planning for himself and why he is switching from Rossignol to Völkl.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ramon Zenhäusern is no longer a member of the Swiss Ski squad.

However, the 33-year-old from Valais still believes in his abilities and is continuing his career.

The decision by Swiss Ski "hurt", Zenhäusern tells blue Sport, but reveals that he can still count on a certain amount of support from the association in the future.

In addition, the technical specialist is changing his equipment supplier for the coming season and will be working with Völkl with immediate effect. Show more

It has been clear since the end of April that Ramon Zenhäusern will no longer be a member of the Swiss Ski squad. The 33-year-old from Valais, who was still in the C squad last winter, will be "returned" to the regional association by Swiss-Ski. Regardless of this, the 2.02 meter tall slalom specialist will continue his career.

"After careful consideration and self-reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the flame for ski racing is by no means extinguished," Zenhäusern wrote on Instagram a week ago.

Now the man from Valais talks to blue Sport about his decision to continue - and adds: "The first reason for moving is certainly the fun I still have skiing. But what I also told myself: There is simply still too much potential."

Zenhäusern says he is still confident in himself: "I believe in my abilities and my skills. You can still see that in training and the coaches confirm that too."

"When you get lumped into the same group ..."

Accordingly, being dropped from the Swiss Ski squad hurts. "It hurts emotionally, to be honest," admits the 33-year-old and explains: "When you're compared to other skiers who are at a different point in their career and perhaps haven't achieved nearly as much yet - or don't have the potential to achieve as much - when you're lumped together in the same pot, it hurts a bit."

However, because Zenhäusern is still one of the best Swiss technicians, Swiss Ski wants to continue to support the Valais native despite his exclusion from the squad. "They know that and want to help me in the future too. I will organize and finance the summer training myself, but from October, November I can slowly join them again and integrate myself into the team."

How Zenhäusern will finance his preparation for the coming season is still unclear. The 33-year-old is also currently looking for a new head sponsor. "I'm currently organizing myself financially. Depending on how that develops, I can then plan how much I can afford financially during the preparation."

Changing supplier and head sponsor for the coming season: Ramon Zenhäusern. KEYSTONE

Switch from Rossignol to Völkl

It is now clear which supplier Zenhäusern will be using in the future. The man from Valais is switching from Rossignol to Völkl for the coming season. "I very quickly felt comfortable on these skis. The tests went well and with Marian Bires I have a service man at my disposal who has a lot of experience."

The veteran hopes to be able to show his full potential again regularly in races on the new equipment. "That is my goal. Then I believe that I can still achieve a lot. And of course: the World Championships on my doorstep in Crans-Montana were certainly one more reason to keep skiing."

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